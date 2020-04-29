Extreme social distancing: Stay 150 feet away from harbor seals

The public is being reminded to stay at least 150 feet away from harbor seals as pupping season gets underway on the Seacoast.
Harbor seals in New England bear their young from April through June.
According to Ashley Stokes, who is the Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue manager, mother seals leave their pups on the beach to find food.
“It is critical that we give the pup space so the mother will return to nurse and care for the pup,” Stokes said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers for the Marine Mammal Rescue team will not be at local beaches to educate the public and observe the animals.
Staff members will respond if a member of the public calls with concerns about a seal that appears to be sick or injured.
If there is a seal or other marine mammal that appears to need help, people are advised to call Seacoast Science Center’s 24-hour rescue hotline at 603-997-9448. Messages are checked frequently.