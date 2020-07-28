The hawk who gained notice on Facebook after a state trooper plucked her off Interstate 89 has made a full recovery and was released back into the wild Tuesday.
Trooper Mark Magoon was working near a construction site on Interstate 89 on Friday, he said, when he got a call from the other end of the site. A dump truck driver noticed a hawk on the side of the road.
“They didn’t know what to do with it,” Magoon said.
He didn’t really know either — raptor-handling wasn’t exactly part of his training. But someone had to help the bird.
So Magoon put on a pair of work gloves and scooped up the hawk in a blue towel.
He put in a call to the state Fish and Game Department, which sent a specialist from the Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Henniker.
As Magoon waited with the hawk, he said, he just tried to keep her comfortable, wrapped up in the towel so it wouldn’t try to fly away. He held the animal for about an hour and a half on Friday until the Wings of the Dawn specialist came to pick up the hawk.
The hawk, an adult female broad-winged hawk, recovered over the weekend, according to the Wings of Dawn. She was just stunned, and did not suffer any fractures.
She was released near the same spot on I-89 on Tuesday afternoon.
Magoon had taken a photo of himself with the hawk that the New Hampshire State Police posted to Facebook on Monday.
Magoon said he does not use Facebook and so has not seen any of the dozens of comments on the photo. He has been told he needs to step up his selfie game, to which he shrugged.
“I’m almost 54. I don’t take a lot of selfies,” he said.