The headline sounded promising: Preliminary data from Maine showed that moose calf mortality dropped dramatically this past winter.
So does that bode well for New Hampshire’s beloved moose?
Not really, says Henry Jones, moose project leader for New Hampshire Fish and Game.
North of the White Mountains, where moose are abundant, this year’s winter tick infestation levels appear a bit lower “but still substantial,” Jones said.
And that means moose calves will still be dying this year and adult cows likely will have fewer calves, he said.
Winter ticks, a species distinct from dog ticks and deer ticks, have an outsized impact on moose, Fish and Game studies have shown. Infestations can lead to anemia, loss of winter coat and death of young animals.
Jones said field studies have shown the average number of winter ticks on dead calves in New Hampshire was around 47,000. Typical mortality of 10- to 12-month-old moose calves here is between 60% to 70%, Jones said. “That’s not normal,” he said.
Winter tick infestations also affect the health of the cow moose here. “Because they’re in poorer condition, they produce fewer calves, and fewer of them are producing twins. And when they do produce a calf, it takes longer to recover,” he said.
The area of Maine where the recent encouraging study data comes from lies much further north, with different weather effects, than where New Hampshire’s moose herds live, Jones said.
Winter tick numbers are directly related to moose density, the biologist explained.
In areas with fewer moose, winter ticks are not as big a problem, he said. In New York’s Adirondacks, for instance, moose density is lower and winter ticks are less of an issue.
Here in New Hampshire, he said, “What the data is showing us, we still have pockets of moose density that are going to be supporting more winter ticks.”
Neighboring Vermont, Jones said, “is trying to lower the moose density to have healthy moose through hunting.” And he said, “It’s starting to look like that reduction has resulted in them having this lower baseline level of winter ticks.”
But convincing the New Hampshire public of the need to increase moose-hunting permits can be a tough sell, Jones said. During previous public hearings here, he said, “Folks do not find reducing the moose population to be a tool that’s acceptable to them.”
New Hampshire Fish and Game currently is operating under a moose management plan for the years 2016 to 2025. “Essentially, the approach in it is to have a very conservative moose harvest,” Jones said.
That allows for culling the equivalent of up to 2% of the moose population, “and most of that is bulls,” Jones said. The plan also includes cutoffs, so if density reaches lower levels in certain areas, hunting permits are suspended.
Fish and Game will begin working on a new management plan over the next two years, and the agency will again be soliciting public input. The challenge is to discern what the majority of the public wants, Jones said. “Because you tend to hear from those with strong opinions or those with maybe opinions that are different from what’s being proposed,” he said.
Public input is vital in such matters, Jones said. “Moose are held in trust, managed in trust, by Fish and Game for the people of New Hampshire,” he said. “They are a resource of the people, and Fish and Game’s charge is to ensure that moose are conserved and sustained as best we can.”
“If we hear pretty clearly … that people find winter tick loss of moose unacceptable, then (increased) hunting is going to be an option set forth,” he said.
The next plan may look quite a bit different from the last one, Jones said. Fish and Game is working with researchers at the University of New Hampshire to develop ways to monitor the abundance and health of the state’s moose population. That could include using trail cameras and drones with thermal sensors, he said.
Biological data may show that having fewer moose would mean having healthier moose, Jones said, but whether the public will understand and accept that is uncertain. “It’s a tradeoff that we’re going to have to work through here, on whether folks support that or not,” he said.
So what is there about moose that intrigues us?
It’s pretty subjective, Jones said.
For starters, he said, moose are what biologists call “charismatic megafauna,” or large animals that have popular appeal — think the giant panda and Bengal tiger.
“They’re big and they have antlers; just the sheer size,” he said.
For Jones, “They kind of represent something wild,” he said. “The big woods.”