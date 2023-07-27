Three humpback whales

Three humpback whales were seen breaching in sync near Provincetown in a video captured by Robert Addie.

 David Cifarelli

A family had a lot to celebrate after a day of fishing off Cape Cod turned into a truly memorable birthday for a New Hampshire father who just came home from helping others in Ukraine.

Robert Addie, of Portsmouth, N.H., had just returned from a humanitarian trip to Kherson in Ukraine where he was “under some pretty intense artillery fire,” he told MassLive.