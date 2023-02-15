Insaf Ali had a reputation as a "kingpin" smuggler in New York, federal prosecutors alleged. When he was arrested in January 2022 at John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding a flight to Guyana, a search of his luggage allegedly revealed items essential to his unique trade: two packages of hair curlers.

The plastic cylinders, a few inches across, are just the right size to smuggle finches. The small birds are commonly smuggled from Guyana into the United States, where they are prized in birdsong competitions, according to prosecutors.