State wildlife officials want humans to be mindful of nesting creatures this time of year, including endangered piping plovers on the Seacoast and native turtles statewide.
It’s the annual nesting season for piping plovers on the sandy shores of Hampton and Seabrook, and New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking the public to help protect the rare birds.
Wildlife officials have fenced off the birds’ habitat on state beaches with yellow roping, and beachgoers are asked to avoid the areas to allow the mating pairs space to nest and raise their young.
Brendan Clifford, a biologist with Fish and Game’s nongame and endangered wildlife program, said there are 14 active nests on Hampton and Seabrook beaches, and two more pairs of piping plovers have been displaying nesting behaviors.
The first eggs are expected to hatch this weekend, with others predicted to do so in early to mid-June. Fireworks that were planned for Sunday night at Hampton Beach have been canceled to protect the nesting birds, Clifford said.
There’s a lot of public support for the plovers, Clifford said. Part of that may be how cute the chicks are. “The chicks are just little cotton balls when they hatch, with little legs,” he said.
Last year saw a record 13 pairs of piping plovers nesting in New Hampshire, and wildlife officials say that may be the result of the birds expanding their nesting range during beach closures at the onset of the COVID pandemic.
Since 1997, when protection efforts began in New Hampshire, nesting piping plovers have fledged 213 chicks on the Seacoast. The population along the Atlantic Coast has more than doubled since the bird was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1986, wildlife officials said.
Newborn plover chicks do not stay in their nests like other birds. Fully mobile within a few hours, the sand-colored chicks are vulnerable to being hit by vehicles, scooped up by beach rakes or trampled by beachgoers.
Within 30 days of hatching, the chicks are considered fledged and are able to fly away from danger.
Tips for beachgoers to help protect piping plover chicks:
• Watch where you step — the chicks are about the size of a cotton ball and light-colored so they blend in with the sand.
• Leash your dog — free-running dogs can crush eggs or chase chicks and adult birds.
• Fill in holes, which can trap tiny chicks.
• Volunteer to help monitor chicks after hatching. Contact Brendan Clifford at 603-271-0463.
Turtles, too
This is also turtle nesting season, which lasts from late May into early July, reaching its peak in June, according to Fish and Game. That means turtles are on the move.
Mature female turtles leave their home ponds and marshes in the spring to lay their eggs, sometimes traveling more than a mile to return to the same location every year.
One of the most significant risks to turtles in New Hampshire is being struck by vehicles on roadways, wildlife officials said.
“Turtle nesting season provides us with a unique opportunity to see turtles moving on land, but it is an extremely vulnerable time for them,” said Melissa Winters, a wildlife biologist at Fish and Game.
“We can all do our part to help them safely reach their nesting habitats by slowing down when driving and keeping an eye out for them as they cross roadways in the coming weeks.”
Clifford said there’s something endearing about turtles. “People can empathize with them,” he said. “They’re slow. They’re very vulnerable.”
And that’s why, he said, “When they are crossing the road, we do encourage people, if it’s safe to do so, to help them across the road in the direction they’re going.”
In his experience, Clifford said, “Most people want to help wildlife.”
“They don’t like that animals are threatened by human activities,” he said. Most people have a good heart, and they want to know what they can do to help.”
Some tips to protect New Hampshire turtle populations:
• Slow down and watch for turtles in roadways.
• Help turtles cross safely — always in the direction they were moving. Snapping turtles should be handled with extreme caution or left to cross on their own.
• Do not remove turtles from the area. All native turtles are protected by state law during nesting season.
• Report turtle sightings (living or deceased) to Fish and Game’s Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program (nhwildlifesightings.unh.edu).
• If you find an injured turtle, call Fish and Game at 271-2461 or visit: wildnh.com/nongame/turtles-injured.html.
• Work with land trusts and town officials to help conserve important natural areas in your community.
• Spread mulch, or cover mulch piles with plastic, as the piles can attract nesting turtles.
For more on New Hampshire’s seven native species of turtles: wildnh.com/nongame/turtles.html.
For more on piping plovers: wildnh.com/nongame/project-plover.html.