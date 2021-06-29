The wait is over: The birds have hatched.
Fireworks will return to Hampton Beach Wednesday after endangered piping plovers caused the first two shows to be canceled.
The show is set to begin at dark, or roughly 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from a spot across from the Boardwalk Inn on Ocean Boulevard, south of the Sea Shell Stage, according to Chuck Rage, chairman of Hampton Beach Village District.
“We are ecstatic we are getting more and more back to normal,” Rage said.
Traci Schaake, general manager at Boardwalk Cafe & Pub, said she is excited to have the fireworks back.
"I think it's fantastic," Schaake said. "Anything getting things back to normal will be appreciated."
Hampton officials canceled the first two scheduled fireworks shows on June 19 and 23.
Part of the beach has been roped off to protect two piping plover nests. Plovers have been protected by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department since 1997, and are a threatened species under federal law.
Birds in the nest, located on the main beach near A Street, hatched on Tuesday, just ahead of the projected dates.
“I was not expecting them until (July) first,” Rage said.
Birds from another nest, located near Bernie’s Beach Bar, hatched last week, and the birds have already made their way to the dunes at the southern end of the beach.
While mating pairs have increased steadily in recent years at Hampton Beach, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, they have only been an issue at the beach recently.
Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the town of Hampton to shut it down to the public, the plovers nested on the main beach for the first time. This caused Hampton to closed most of the beach, Rage said.
This year, Fish and Game staff and trained volunteers will be watching the progress of the plovers over the next few weeks.
In addition to providing the newly hatched birds space, the town will be limiting the noise level of the fireworks during the inaugural fireworks show.
“There will be more flashes and lights than booms,” Rage said.
Rage said he hopes that the latest plover hatchlings will move to the dunes in the next week, where they will be out of the way of beachgoers.
But this might not solve the long-term issue of the plover nesting sites.
Because the birds nest in the same spot every year, Rage said there is a good chance that the plovers choose to nest on the main beach again.
Nevertheless, the trouble is clearing up for this year, just in time for fireworks on Independence Day.
"We will be in very good shape for the Fourth," Rage said.