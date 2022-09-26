First case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease detected in dead deer

A white-tailed deer found dead in Merrimack County has tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), according to the Fish and Game Department.
This is the first time the state has documented EHD in the state, according to a news release. It has previously been detected in Connecticut, New York and Vermont.
EHD — which is caused by a virus spread by biting midges — may cause localized die-offs of deer although it does not generally have a long-term impact on populations. It is more common in drought conditions, usually in late summer and early fall.
“With the onset of colder weather, a hard frost will kill the midges and end the outbreak,” the release reads.
Infected deer suffer from high fever, dehydration and internal hemorrhage. Some may exhibit frothing at the mouth; swelling of the head, neck, tongue, or eyelids; and may show a lack of fear of people or be reluctant to move.
“Deer that die of EHD are often found in or near water and usually within 48 hours of exhibiting symptoms,” the release reads. “EHD is usually fatal although in states where it occurs regularly some deer can recover from the disease and develop immunity.”
There are no prevention or treatment options for EHD in wild deer populations, according to Cornell Wildlife Health Lab.
EHD cannot infect humans and does not impact the safety of deer meat. However, deer that “appear sick or are in poor condition should not be consumed because they could have secondary infections that may make the meat unfit for consumption.” If you see sick or dead deer that display any of the symptoms described above, please contact the NH Fish and Game Wildlife Division at 603-271-2461.