First case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease detected in dead deer

New Hampshire recorded it's first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in a white-tailed deer

A white-tailed deer found dead in Merrimack County has tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), according to the Fish and Game Department.

This is the first time the state has documented EHD in the state, according to a news release. It has previously been detected in Connecticut, New York and Vermont.