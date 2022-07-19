Fish and Game warns of high bear-human conflict season

HANCOCK — Hancock residents had two separate run-ins with a bear Sunday night through Monday morning.
Police said the bear is reported to have entered an Old Dublin Road home as well as attempted to enter a Depot Road home.
Hancock Officer James M. McGeeney said both reports came in Monday morning.
“They heard something, went out, saw it in the kitchen right away, went back into their room,” McGeeney said of the Old Dublin Road couple. “I guess the bear left the house shortly after. He didn’t want to be bothered by anybody else.”
In a Facebook post Monday, Hancock police said the bear “was found in the kitchen looking for snacks” around 1 a.m.
McGeeney said it appears the bear left before finding anything to eat. “I think he got in and got spooked and just left.”
He said the couple said nothing was missing and the only thing damaged was the door.
The Depot Road home is located about half a mile away from the Old Dublin Road home. The Depot Road residents told police they heard noises in the night and thought someone was trying to break into their home, however, in the morning they realized it was a bear.
“They saw a paw print with mud,” McGeeney said.
He suspects it was the same bear and likely an isolated incident.
“It’s like a burglary investigation, but it’s really just a bear, a bearglary investigation,” he said.
McGeeney said there is no reason for alarm but advised residents to lock their doors and avoid leaving food out.
“Keep your doors locked. They can be crafty,” McGeeney said of bears. “I wouldn’t do anything that would cause more attention from something that wants food.”
Andrew Timmins, Black Bear Project Leader for New Hampshire Fish and Game in Lancaster, said Monday that he had not received a report regarding the Hancock incidents yet, but said he is not surprised and will be monitoring it.
“We’re experiencing an extremely difficult bear-human conflict season,” Timmins said.
The conflicts are fueled mostly by human behavior, he said, including unsecured garbage, backyard chickens, bird feeders and intentional feeding.
“The same things that we harp about continue to be the drivers of these issues,” he said.
On top of those issues, add the drought conditions this June and July that have delayed and impacted berry season, he said. So the bears are hungry and looking for other sources of food.
“New Hampshire is entering week five of quite a few bear-human conflicts. I feel like it’s going to be a higher than average year,” he said, based on the reports so far.
Timmons said it’s early in the season, but a low conflict season is around 400 conflicts. An average year would be around 600 conflicts and a high bear-human conflict year would be 700 plus conflicts.
Most conflicts this year have occurred up north in Conway, Ossipee, Madison and Albany, he said.
“These are the real hotbeds for bear-human conflicts,” he said. “Last year I think we only had one documented home invasion by a bear but I think we’ve had 10 to 12 already this year.”
Just last week an intentional feeding situation in Bartlett led Fish and Game officers to dispatch a bear. And there is still a sow and her cubs in that area that they still have to deal with.
When someone intentionally feeds bears it lowers a bear’s inhibitions around houses and humans and can lead to that bear going house to house looking for food if the feeder stops for some reason, Timmins said.
Raising chickens without the proper precautions is increasingly a problem, he said.
“The amount of people that are raising chickens and are unwilling to invest in an electric fence is mind-blowing, he said. “They think shooting the bear is the answer but it just isn’t.”
Another bear will always come along and bears should not be shot and killed for no reason, he said.
Unfortunately, once a bear becomes aggressive to the point that it is entering people’s homes, that is when Fish and Game has to step in and dispatch the animal for the safety of the community, he said. Timmins said.
“A bear that breaks into a house, unfortunately, becomes a bear we have to hunt down and destroy.”
People need to start using common sense and stop leaving out bear attractants, he said.
“Our goal is to safeguard these critters and try to teach people how to co-exist with them without conflict,” he said.