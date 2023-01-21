Manatees are starving due to polluted waters in Florida

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla.  - Florida manatees, the gentle sea mammals known as "sea cows," are dying in Florida at an alarming rate, mostly of starvation as their main staple of sea grass disappears in the state's Panhandle region, according to experts.

Out of an estimated population of 6,000 to 7,000 manatees in Florida, up to 1,000 died last year alone, manatee biologist James "Buddy" Powell told Reuters TV.