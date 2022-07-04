Addison Bethea was collecting scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of the July Fourth weekend when she felt something latch onto her leg. The 17-year-old was swimming in water that was only five feet deep on Thursday, but she immediately knew that whatever was wrapped around her thigh had put her in danger.
"I was like, that's not right," Bethea told ABC's "Good Morning America" program. "And then I look, and it's a big old shark."
Bethea was bitten twice by a large shark near Keaton Beach, Fla., and was pulled away only after her brother grabbed her and kicked the animal away, the teen's father said in a Facebook post. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement that a "juvenile was bit by an undetermined type of shark, described as approximately nine feet long."
Although the 17-year-old from Perry, Fla., survived the attack, she suffered "devastating damage to the soft tissue in her right leg," according to a statement from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where she was being treated. After Bethea had emergency surgery to restore blood flow to the leg, the medical center said in a Monday statement that it would amputate Bethea's leg "just above the right knee" on Tuesday.
"Right now we are addressing each issue day by day but the long term outlook for her leg is not good," Shane Bethea, her father, wrote Saturday in a Facebook post.
Shark attacks were on the rise in 2021 after three consecutive years of decline, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File. The increase from 2020 is largely attributed to coronavirus-related restrictions, the museum's data shows.
Florida is home to the most cases of unprovoked shark attacks in not just the United States but the world. Researchers say 28 out of the 73 unprovoked attacks last year came from the Sunshine State, representing 60% of the U.S. cases and 38% of worldwide incidents.
The Florida attack came the same day that a man swimming on Jones Beach on Long Island in New York may have been bitten by a shark, according to authorities. Medics who treated the 57-year-old man's laceration on his right foot identified it as a possible shark bite, causing the Nassau County Police Department to increase patrols on beaches during the holiday weekend, WNBC reported.
Authorities closed Long Island's Smith Point Beach after a shark bit the hand and chest of a lifeguard there, according to the Guardian. He was treated at a hospital, the outlet reported.
When Bethea first realized a shark was biting her leg, she tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it," wrote Shane Bethea. Michelle Murphy, the teen's mother, went so far as to tell WOFL in Orlando that her daughter "was fighting the shark."
"I remember from watching the Animal Planet to like . . . punch [it] in the nose or something like that," Addison Bethea told "Good Morning America" from her hospital bed. "And I couldn't get around to his nose the way he bit me."
As the shark attack was unfolding, her brother, Rhett Willingham, a firefighter and emergency medical technician, raced into the water to help her. Willingham was stunned to see the blood surrounding his sister - and the shark that would not let go.
"So then I swam over there, grabbed her, and then pushed them all, kind of trying to separate them," Willingham told ABC. "And he just kept coming. So I grabbed her, swam backwards and kicked him and then yelled for help."
Bethea's father said Willingham put the teen's leg in tourniquet to help stop the bleeding "and kept her awake, ultimately saving her life." The family noted that a good Samaritan in a boat brought the sister and brother back to the beach, where she was soon airlifted to Tallahassee, about 80 miles away.