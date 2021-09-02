For hundreds of students in Manchester, the first day of school on Thursday was the first time back in a school building since March 2020.
“Last year, staying home was hard,” said Ashley Torres of daughter Skye’s remote learning. “We did the best we could. We made it work.”
But Torres said Skye couldn’t wait to get back to school on Thursday.
“She was so excited. She was ecstatic about this year.”
Though Manchester offered at least some in-person learning for most of last year, a proportion of parents opted to keep their children at home, a choice shared by many families around the state and the country.
Some families worried about COVID-19 safety, while for others the half-in-person, half-remote schedules made for too-complicated child care arrangements. But this year, remote learning is not an option — so all the Queen City’s students, almost 13,000 of them, were back in schools on Thursday.
Winnie Hassard went through remote first grade last year, supervised by her mother, and sometimes her grandmother, Tracy Cook.
“Grammy over here had to fill in a couple times, which was rough,” Cook said. The remote learning year pushed Cook to become more fluent with computers, she said.
“I think I learned just as much as she did.”
After her first day of second grade, and her first day of in-person school since kindergarten, Winnie ran to greet Cook outside the Jewett Street School.
After completing the second grade at home, Zoe Lora, 8, said the first day of in-person third grade was much more fun.
“It felt like it did not take eight hours,” she told her mother, Leslie Lora. “It went quickly. Plus we did a scavenger hunt!”
Leslie Lora said it was easier on her, too, to have her daughter back at school. Though Lora works from home, supervising second grade was a challenge. “I had to stop what I was doing to help her,” she said.
“We adapted,” she said. But she was happy to see how well the first day back in-person had gone.
Older students were a little more blasé about the first day back.
Addison Silva, 13, was another student who spent all of last year remote. She left the Southside Middle School building as a sixth-grader, and on Thursday returned to start eighth grade.
How was her first day back, returning to school as a teenager in the oldest grade in the school?
“It was OK,” Silva said.
“Better,” was the way Pedro Batista, 8, described his first day of third grade this year, compared to the remote start to second grade. He was walking home with family members Mireile Batista, Giovanna Belasque and Gabby Belasque.
“It’s different,” Gabby Belasque said, “but more normal.”