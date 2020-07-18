The former Wolfeboro resident who kept dozens of Great Danes in her home is suing the Humane Society and the town, alleging they conspired to take her dogs and household items.
The former dog breeder, Christina Fay, filed the suit in June in a circuit court in Washington, D.C., by attorney Paul Zukerberg. On July 13, it was transferred to federal court.
Fay was convicted of 17 counts of animal cruelty, but has appealed the verdict. Her civil lawsuit alleges Wolfeboro police found 84 Great Danes in squalid conditions through a series of coincidences and also alleges the Humane Society plotted against her.
The Humane Society said it does not oppose the existence of dog breeders, as Fay alleges in her complaint, but is against breeding operations that cause dogs to suffer.
When she moved to the Wolfeboro mansion, Fay stated in her complaint, she had three assistants helping her care for 50 Great Danes. The assistants left and the dogs multiplied, leaving Fay on her own to care for 84 massive dogs. Fay claims a woman she hired to help with the dogs was an “agent” of the Humane Society, who left a few days before the police raided her home.
At her criminal trial, a neighbor said it was the incessant barking that led to her calling police about Fay’s property, but Fay’s complaint alleges the Humane Society was “conspiring to raid Fay’s home and profit from the resulting publicity.”
The Humane Society said it learned about Fay’s property from the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Wolfeboro police later asked for the Humane Society’s help.
During Fay’s criminal trial, Wolfeboro police chief William Rondeau said the house was covered in dog feces and urine when police arrived on the morning of June 16, 2017. The lawsuit claims most of what Rondeau and other officers saw was mud, after Fay brought all 84 dogs inside the house to shelter them from rain on the night of June 15, 2017.
The Humane Society said samples of the muck around the house showed it was dog feces, contaminated with the giardia parasite.
After Wolfeboro Police raided the house with the Humane Society, the society took photos of the 84 dogs in their squalid kennels with clawed wood floors. The Humane Society has said it raised about $180,000 from a fundraising campaign using photos of Fay’s dogs, but said it spent some $2.6 million caring for the animals in a nearby warehouse: Fay would not allow the dogs to live in foster homes during her trial.
The complaint alleges the Humane Society took pains to embellish photos of the filthy house before distributing them. The Humane Society said in an email it never alters photos.
Attorneys for the town of Wolfeboro filed a motion Friday asking the case be transferred to the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire.
Fay is seeking $35 million from the lawsuit, including $15 million for the loss of her dogs’ affection and her emotional harm, $8 million for the loss of stud and breeding income and $1 million for the value of the 84 dogs.
Fay is also seeking $750,000 for what she said was the cost to repair her home before selling it. Fay claimed the police and Humane Society damaged the house during the raid: prosecutors said the dogs living in kennels indoors caused the damage. Fay’s complaint also claims 10 beds, three washers and dryers, two $10,000 TVs and a $15,000 china set were among items missing from her home after the raid.