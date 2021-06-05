The prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held next weekend, and like so much else over the past year, it will look a lot different.
Traditionally held in February in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the show is moving outdoors and up the Hudson River to the stunning Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y.
Four veteran judges from New Hampshire will be part of the historic event.
Knowlton Reynders of Newbury, James Phinizy of Acworth, Elliot More of Deerfield and Mark Threlfall of Merrimack have all been tapped as breed judges for the 145th annual show. The top dogs they select for each breed will go on to the group judging that winnows the field to seven dogs competing next Sunday night for Best in Show.
More, a veterinarian who owns a practice in Derry, will be judging some of the largest breeds in the working group, including the Great Pyrenees, Leonbergers, Akitas and Tibetan mastiffs.
More began showing dogs when he was a teenager and worked as a professional handler before going to veterinary school. “I sort of had that dog show bug and I needed to get it out of my system — much to my parents’ chagrin,” he said.
This is More’s fifth time judging at Westminster. There’s nothing like it, he said.
“The best dogs in the country, and for that matter ... in the world, meet at this show to compete,” he said. “So as a judge, this is a real challenge. You just don’t get to see that kind of quality in the same ring.”
“On the other hand, every knowledgeable person in the breed is sitting ringside, judging the judge. It’s pretty intense,” he said.
This will be Thelfall’s third time as a Westminster judge. He’ll be judging German shorthaired and wirehaired pointers, three types of setters and black American cocker spaniels in the sporting group. He and his wife, Judy, own Superdogs Daycare in Merrimack.
Westminster is special, Threlfall agreed. “The show is steeped in history,” he said.
For dog people, it’s like New Year’s Eve, he said: “You celebrate the year that was, and then everybody looks forward to next year.”
Threlfall is happy the show will be at Lyndhurst, which hosted the Westchester Dog Show for many years. “It’s always been my favorite outdoor dog show grounds,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”
Reynders will judge 15 breeds in the terrier group in her second stint at Westminster.
“It’s like the Derby. It’s like going to the Masters. There’s history, there’s camaraderie,” she said.
Reynders grew up in the dog show world. Her mother bred some of the original Norwich terriers in Philadelphia in the 1940s and ’50s.
When Reynders got married, her mother gave her a Norwich terrier as a wedding present, “so that started me,” she said.
Her late husband was also involved in Westminster and her son, Charlton Reynders III, is president of the Westminster Kennel Club.
While Best in Show gets all the attention, Reynders said her favorite class to judge is the “bred by exhibitor” class. “In some of the breeds ... those are some of the best dogs,” she said.
This is Phinizy’s third time judging at Westminster and he expects Lyndhurst will be “a perfectly lovely venue.”
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” he said.
He’ll judge Irish wolfhounds and Scottish deerhounds in the hound group.
Phinizy is a former state representative who was director of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in New Hampshire for six years before he retired.
He and his wife got their first deerhound in 1970 and spent a lot of time learning about the breed on frequent trips to England and Scotland. Phinizy is the first and only American to have judged the British National breed show — and he’s done it twice.
He has coursed with his own deerhounds on the moors in Scotland — “exactly what they were bred to do,” he said.
So that’s what he looks for in the ring. “A good quality deerhound is like a good hunting rifle, because in essence, in the old days, that’s how you brought food down,” he said. “So when I look at a deerhound, I say: Is it able to catch and bring down a stag?”
Picking the best
Westminster is America’s second oldest continuous sporting event; only the Kentucky Derby is older. There are 23 dogs from New Hampshire in this year’s dog show, and 22 competing in the 8th annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
No spectators will be allowed at Lyndhurst because of the pandemic, but an estimated one million viewers are expected to watch the prime-time TV coverage.
While many people who watch the show on TV grumble when their favorite doesn’t win, these veteran judges said choosing the Best in Show is not a popularity contest.
Judges are comparing the dogs before them with the breed standard, which Threlfall describes as “a verbal blueprint of the perfect dog in each breed.”
“They’re not judging the dog against the other dogs in the ring,” he said. “They’re judging the dog against that standard.”
“That’s why doing a Best in Show is more difficult than it may seem, because you’ve got to have a working knowledge of whatever breed might end up in front of you,” he said.
“You really have to judge the day,” said Reynders, who has been judging for 25 years. “You go in there and you pick the one that appeals to you, that you think has the most presence in the ring that day. I think that’s the only fair way to do it.”
Phinizy said some judges look for faults, but that’s not his style.
“What I tend to like to do is look at what components comprise the most ideal animal in the ring,” he said. “I tend to look at what’s most positive about the animals, and what is most representative of what they’re supposed to be and how they can work.”
More agreed. “As a judge, you should be looking at the dog and saying: What is this dog bred for and could it do it?” he said.
Being part of Westminster will mean even more this year, the judges said. “It’s a continuation of a tradition, and it just shows you the resolve that Americans have in dealing with issues, whether it’s the virus or whether it’s anything else,” Phinizy said. “We just keep on doing.”
Reynders said Westminster organizers knew it was vital to keep the tradition going. “They definitely wanted to make sure there was a show this year that everybody could look forward to,” she said.
While the venue and date may have changed, “It will still be Westminster,” Threlfall said.
“When there’s seven dogs in the ring at the end, it will still be electric.”