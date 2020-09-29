A tame fox pup avoided extradition and earned a stay of execution after activists smuggled him across state lines and lobbied Gov. Chris Sununu’s office to intervene on its behalf.
Massachusetts wildlife officials wanted the fox returned to the Bay State for evaluation and possible euthanization. But after staying in two homes of New Hampshire activists for about four days, the fox ended up in the care of Millstone Wildlife Center in Windham, a rehabilitation facility that specializes in wild mammals.
“Once our office learned that Massachusetts officials were considering euthanization, Governor Sununu worked with Fish and Game to find an appropriate rehabilitation center in New Hampshire where it would remain safe pending health monitoring,” a spokesperson at Sununu’s office told the Union Leader in an email Thursday.
New Hampshire animal rights activists transported the male fox, which was raised illegally by Massachusetts residents and then abandoned, to the Granite State on Sept. 6, just a day before Massachusetts Environmental Police arrived to locate the animal in response to complaints of a crying fox in a Dracut, Mass., neighborhood.
Jackson-based activist Donna Ellis said the fox was outside for about five days crying to be let in the home that raised it. Someone who lived in the neighborhood reached out to Ellis’s friend and fellow activist Marianna Neville.
“The neighbors were upset for various reasons. Some wanted him killed, and some wanted him helped,” Ellis said.
Ellis said Neville and her husband, Michael, drove down to Dracut, found the fox outside with the help of the Dracut homeowner who raised it and brought it to their home, where it stayed until Sept. 8, when the fox was passed to Ellis in Jackson, where it stayed for the next two days.
She named the fox Frankie, which is short for Frankincense, after she and a friend joked about how badly the fox smelled. She said the Dracut resident previously named it Mooshoo.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts Environmental Police learned who took the fox from the Dracut resident and reached out to New Hampshire Fish and Game, Ellis said.
She said Massaschusetts officials wanted to bring the fox back to Massachusetts to put it down.
“Most likely, he would have just been euthanized,” Ellis said.
Massachusetts Environmental Police confirmed their request, along with MassWildlife biologists, to return the fox to Massachusetts and their intention to test the animal for rabies and euthanize it.
According to a spokesman for Massachusetts Environmental Police, when Gov. Sununu’s office pushed back, the agencies decided to “respect the wishes of the state of New Hampshire” that the fox remain at a rehabilitation center.
Scott Mason, the executive director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, said Monday it was also his understanding that Massachusetts officials intended to euthanize the animal.
Ellis cooperated with Fish and Game officials to try and find a rehab center that could legally keep the fox in its possession, while Ellis and Neville pleaded with the governors’ offices of both states, and organized a network of friends and activists to do the same on social media.
She said the grassroots lobbying worked, and Massachusetts gave up trying to take back the fox.
“Sununu has been great at pardoning bears, and he’s great with wildlife,” Ellis said.
Mason said his office was not in direct communication with Massachusetts Environmental Police but since they have stopped asking for the fox, he assumes they have agreed to let him stay.
“I think once our governor got involved with it, I think they were OK with how we approached this,” Mason said.
Ellis said she and her activist friend intervened because they were trying to buy time.
“Marianna and I, we had committed a crime by bringing him across state lines. Nobody cared,” Ellis said.
Fish and Game Sgt. Alex Lopashanski worked with Ellis and the other parties involved to make sure the fox ended up in a rehab center, where it ended up by Sept. 10.
“What Donna did was illegal. And we certainly do not promote people handling wildlife whatsoever,” Lopashanski said.
Lopashanski confirmed that the higher-ups got involved. He said he’s only talked to the Fish and Game director once in the past 13 years, and it was for this case.
But he was skeptical that the outcome would have been any different had activists and politicians not intervened. Wildlife officials would have monitored the animal for signs of rabies and would have likely sent it to a rehabilitator if it was deemed safe, he said.
Frannie Greenberg, the executive director of the Millstone Wildlife Center, said the fox is being kept in quarantine in a 16- by 8-foot outdoor cage designed for raccoons, one of the regular species she looks after when infants are found injured or orphaned.
She vaccinated the 12-pound fox, which she said appears to be less than a year old, and is monitoring it to catch any health issues and to see how its behavior develops. So far, it has not proven to be self sufficient enough to release, and it’s too comfortable around humans.
“He appears with all intents and purposes to be a healthy fox,” Greenberg said. “He had a poor start because he had so much contact with people.”
The animal was not malnourished, but it likely wasn’t eating a proper diet, she said. Once it becomes sexually mature, it may develop the instincts necessary to strike out on its own and become more wary of humans.
Greenberg said they will likely decide in the spring whether the fox is fit to be released or if they will need to keep him at the center.
A new outdoor enclosure would need to be built for the fox, and it would need to be neutered, if it is not fit for release. Greenberg said keeping it would cost about $6,000, about half of which would be recurring costs for medical care and diet.
“One big cost is just feeding him. Twice a day he can eat pounds of meat,” Greenberg said.
Ellis started a fundraiser on Facebook to help cover those costs, which has so far raised over $1,400.