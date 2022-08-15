Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog

WASHINGTON - Four months after a French bulldog named Bruno was stolen at gunpoint in Washington, police found the 1-year-old pup dead in neighboring Prince George's County, according to authorities and his owner.

The bulldog was identified by his microchip, a District of Columbia police spokesperson said.