SOME DOGS live well beyond our expectations — even into their late teens and 20s. I have never had one of my own dogs live beyond 15 years old … until now. Kochi, my Sheba Inu mix is 16½.
About a year ago, I wrote about Kochi’s life, starting as a street dog in Okinawa, Japan. He’s an amazing survivor, but in the past year, there have been some challenges caring for a great old dog. I owe him so much that meeting these challenges is not just my responsibility but my pleasure to give him as much happiness as possible for however long.
Here’s a rundown of some of the changes Kochi is going through and how I’m dealing with them.
Kochi is almost totally blind. He can see movement if it’s not too far away, and in bright light, he manages reasonably well. This year, snow is a real challenge for him. When the entire world is white, Kochi can’t discern any details. He can’t see the steps into the yard, or figure out where he is in the yard to come back up into the house. This gives me the responsibility— no matter what the weather is — to help him navigate the world.
His hearing also is greatly diminished. One of the most food-obsessed dogs I’ve ever known, Kochi could always hear a crumb fall in the kitchen even when he was sound asleep. Now he can’t hear (or see) a treat dropped right in front of him, so I have to make sure he finds it before our other dog, Larry, cleans up for him. Kochi also can’t discern the direction sounds are coming from. If I call him emphatically, he is likely to turn in the opposite direction. My task is to go to him to guide him where I want him to go.
When he’s sound asleep on his bed in the living room, I don’t want to startle him when it’s time to go to bed. So I loudly repeat his name until he wakes, and then I can touch him to help him waken more fully so he can go outside before bed.
A few months ago, when his dog bed was on a low platform, he rolled off the edge onto his back on the floor. Even though he fell only about 8 inches, he was so disoriented that I thought he might be having a seizure. Fortunately, once he was upright, he was fine— what a relief! So I took away the platform and put his bed on the floor. Now, it’s not a problem if he rolls off the edge.
To help him navigate, I purchased a nice harness for him with a handle behind his shoulders. Guiding him this way feels better to me, and I hope to him, than having to pull him by a collar around his neck.
Finally, his muscles have weakened, so he’s not as surefooted as he once was. This means he loses his balance on occasion and sometimes limps a little. Light massage of his leg muscles helps him regain his normal movement.
Kochi didn’t come into our home until he was already an adult. He’s lived with us for around 12 years — and he has truly been a gift. One of, if not the brightest dog I’ve ever trained, Kochi has been a joy to have in my life. While I know the time is approaching — not fast, I hope — when I will have to make that most awful decision a dog owner can make, I want no regrets. I want to make Kochi’s “golden years” as comfortable and happy as I’m able to. Every additional day with Kochi, tail up and wagging happily, adds to the gift of his presence in my life.
