Brio, my Basset Fauve de Bretagne, is 10 months old. I was going to write, “Brio, my BFdB puppy …” but he isn’t a puppy anymore. He’s a juvenile, a teenager — occasionally brainless, selectively deaf, often disregarding and continually-into-everything teenager.
Two weeks ago, Brio first lifted his leg just a few inches when he peed. I tried to ignore it hoping I was wrong, and that he wasn’t leaving puppyhood. But over the course of a few days, he went from peeing to eliminate (a steady stream) to lifting his leg to mark (a few drops). I want him to stay a puppy forever, and leg-lifting and marking signify hormonal changes and maturation.
You’d think with all the puppies I’ve raised and lived with over the years I’d be prepared for this metamorphosis. But I’m not! I’ve been spoiled by the last three puppies I’ve had — Mayday, a Bearded Collie who lived to 15; Cannon, a Beardie who sadly died at 8, and Larry, my Chinook who is 9 today (June 27)! All three went through the terrible teens without much stress … on me. I don’t think it’s my faulty memory. I do think these three dogs were comparatively easy. And now there’s Brio.
Brio’s life stage changes are exacerbated by the fact that he’s a hound. When his nose is engaged, the rest of his sense — like hearing — are not. One afternoon a week or so ago he escaped from our yard. Apparently the gate was not fully latched after lawnmowing,
Brio wears a GPS collar, and I got an alert right away that he was in front of a neighbor’s house. In a near panic (or maybe no-so-near), I ran out of the house. Have you ever chased an energetic puppy when you’re wearing flip-flops? It’s not easy! I tried the strategy that we recommend — screaming like a Banshee to get the dog’s attention and running in the opposite direction rather than chasing the puppy — but Brio didn’t pay any attention to me. I tried another strategy — kneeling and examining the grass as if there’s something really fascinating. Again, Brio ignored me. As he ran up the street, getting ever closer to a busy road, my panic increased. Fortunately several neighbors helped, and he finally came to me to be captured. Embarrassingly, I was wearing a t-shirt that identified me as a dog trainer. A perfect example of “the cobbler’s children …”
One of the changes in adolescence is teething. But Brio hasn’t read the book on the stages of teething and chewing. It is normal for an eight or nine-month old adolescent to prefer to chew hard toys. This is related to the adult teeth setting in the jaw. Brio, on the other hand, prefers to rip apart soft toys. He delights in pulling plastic squeakers out of toys that have been in the dogs’ toy box for years! He recently destroyed a toy that was Mayday’s — four dogs and over 25 years ago. I guess the good news is that he’s purging the toy box, getting rid of some antiques.
Brio exhibits an uncharacteristically fearful reaction on occasion, which isn’t unexpected. This behavior change is consistent with an observation I’ve made of dozens (and dozens!) of adolescent dogs over the years. To date, there has never been a scientific study, but anecdotally, I have observed a temperament “quirk” that occurs in many teenagers. I’ve seen it so often, I have no doubt it happens — a stress/fear reaction to new, and even sometimes familiar things. One that was incredibly clear was one of my English Mastiffs. At the age of 10 months, she suddenly developed a fear of the toilet, barking at it as if it was possessed. Once I sat down on it, she recognized it again! I will write about this “adolescence fear period” and an approach to dealing with this in another column.
Brio’s saving grace is that he is bright, absolutely adorable and tremendous fun. He still has a lot of puppy behaviors, like pouncing on and chasing a lawn moth for minutes at a time. He makes me laugh — and I know we will get through teenaged-ness sometime … hopefully soon!