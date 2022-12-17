THINKING ABOUT something for your dog for Christmas? Chances are your holiday shopping includes a toy, a coat or sweater, something to chew or a tasty treat, etc.
Not to diminish the enjoyment a dog gets from a new squeaky toy or chew-something, if you were to ask your dog what he or she wants most, the answer would be “more time doing something with you!” Not just watching TV while your dog sleeps next to you but doing something together that enhances your connection and your bond. Something fun!
So here are my holiday suggestions for giving your dog a gift that he or she will enjoy for months and years to come, that will benefit you, too.
Spend time together enjoying an activity you both like, participate together in a dog sport, enroll in a class that teaches new skills and behaviors, practice already-learned skills to enhance your dog’s responsiveness and manners, go skijoring or hiking with your dog (both of you well-dressed and prepared for the elements), or enjoy any of the many different dog sports and activities designed to enhance your relationship and mutual enjoyment.
Personally, my dogs and I love scent work in which the dog finds hidden objects with specific scents. Larry, my Chinook, and I have been doing this for six years.
I started Brio, my Basset Fauve de Bretagne, in scent work when he was about four months old. As a hound, Brio of course loves the opportunity to use his strongest sense — olfaction — and get “paid” for it with a treat.
Scent work is easy on the handler, too, since the dog is doing all the work, seeking out the “hides” within a prescribed area, indicating where the scented object is hidden, and getting rewarded for it.
Another dog sport that Larry and I enjoyed together is dog agility. It is more physically active than scent work, with the handler guiding the dog around a course of obstacles to jump hurdles, run through tunnels, over an A-frame, negotiate a seesaw and more.
In addition to giving the dog a wonderful outlet for his/her physical energy, agility creates great teamwork and bonding between handler and dog.
My trainers and I are continuously looking for new ways for dogs and owners to engage together, enjoying activities that appeal to both ends of the leash.
We are starting 2023 with a brand-new program that you and your dog can do together. Check out classes in your area to see if they any of these, or other sports, of course making sure that the training approach is one that uses positive reinforcement without punishment.
Whether or not you participate in a sport, give your dog the gift of time doing something together with you for Christmas, for New Years, and all year long.
Happy Holidays to all — you and your family, two- and four-footed.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.