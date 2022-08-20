YOU MAY HAVE heard that there’s a “new” dog virus making the rounds, especially on the East Coast, including the Northeast. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). Just as we are experiencing with COVID, CIRDC is multiple viruses and bacteria that affect the dog’s respiratory tract causing symptoms such as sneezing, coughing and hacking. What is alarming is that many cases of CIRDC don’t respond to commonly prescribed treatments and can result in pneumonia.

I am going through this with my own dogs. I am flummoxed about how Brio, my nearly two-year-old Basset Fauve de Bretagne, got it. Brio started coughing when neither he nor I had been in contact with any other dogs for nearly three weeks. Since the incubation period for most viruses from exposure to clinical symptoms is usually around five days, even if I double that, it doesn’t explain where Brio caught it. It started with a minor cough and ended with him spending two nights in an emergency clinic with pneumonia.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of "The Thinking Dog" and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester.