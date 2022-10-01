I recently read an article in The Whole Dog Journal entitled “Canine Adolescence: The Great ‘Unconsidered’ Life Stage.” Both the title and much of the text made me smile.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

To quote: “But few people talk about the phase of a dog’s life that humans find the most challenging and frustrating: the ‘teenager’ phase, when the behaviors that our adorable puppies have been performing on cue for months suddenly seem to be missing from our adolescent dogs’ memory; when the dog who, since adoption, has cheerfully greeted humans of every size, shape, and color begins barking, growling, or even lunging at strangers; and when so-called ‘nuisance’ behaviors like escaping confinement, barking, fence-fighting, and chewing furniture start emerging.”

