I ONCE OVERHEARD a former neighbor training her new puppy. Apparently, the puppy did what puppies do — he used his mouth to explore his owner’s hand. I heard her say, “No biting ... no biting ... NO BITING!” followed by, “Good, no biting.”
I wanted to run outside and give her either a copy of my book, “The Thinking Dog,” or a free training lesson. This scenario illustrates two techniques many dog owners employ, both of which are unhelpful. The first is using “no” with a behavior (“no biting,” “no jumping”, etc.). The second is repeating the name of the behavior — in this case “no biting” — adding praise: “Good, no biting.”
Many owners and even some dog trainers believe that it’s important to repeat the cue for a behavior that the dog has just performed along with praise, such as “Sit … Good sit,” “Down … Good down,” “Stay … Good stay.” But this isn’t helpful. Repeating a cue after the dog has already performed that action actually confuses the instruction.
Called a “cue,” “sit, down, stay, etc.” are the words we use to generate a behavioral response. (We used to call these prompts “commands,” but a militaristic view of training responses isn’t as clear as calling it a “cue” which is a “trigger for action.”) A cue we humans are all familiar with is a traffic light. The green light cues us to continuing moving forward. A red light cues us to step on the brakes and stop, and yellow cues us to slow down and prepare to stop (or sometimes speed up). Traffic lights aren’t “commands,” but rather are “triggers” for specific actions — or cues.
In positive reinforcement dog training, we connect responding to a cue with a reinforcer — something the dog likes and wants. Creating this association says to the dog, “when you perform the action that you’ve learned for this word, you may get praised or a treat.” The cue “sit” triggers the dog to put his butt on the floor; “down” cues him to lie down, etc.
In considering whether or not it’s helpful to say “good (blank)” when the dog responds to a cue, we need to examine whether the cue “sit” is a call for action — put my butt on the floor — or does it refer to a position, that is, being in a sit. Clearly it’s a call for action: move into the position of sitting on the floor. In that case, “Sit ... good sit” is a call for repeating the action — “Sit” ... re-cue with “good” ... “sit again.” In fact, when praised this way, I’ve seen many dogs stand up and sit again.
So if “good” isn’t helpful when connected to a cue, what about using “no” with something you want the dog to stop doing? The question is, does the puppy or dog know what he’s supposed to stop doing? After all, how can the puppy stop doing something if he doesn’t know what that something is?
If I said to you, “Stop gobbledygook!” would you know what I want? Of course not. You need to understand what gobbledygook refers to in order to stop doing it. This gibberish word makes as much sense to you as “no biting” does to a puppy. Saying “no (biting, barking, jumping, digging)” etc., means nothing to the dog unless the dog has learned what “barking,” “biting,” “jumping” or “digging” means. In other words, to teach your dog “no bite,” you first need to teach him what “bite” means. Even though a dog probably understands that “no” means “stop this behavior,” the referenced behavior is still gobbledygook.
How about this Catch-22: When you praise a dog for stopping a behavior, to get praised for “no biting,” the puppy first has to start biting! Confusing? Think about how confusing it is to a puppy!
Rather than creating a “no” vocabulary, it is far more useful to teach the dog a behavior you want — an incompatible behavior. An incompatible behavior is something the dog performs that is incompatible with the behavior you don’t want. For example, rather than “no jumping,” teach your dog to sit calmly when company comes. If he’s sitting, he’s not jumping up. Incompatible with biting is picking up a toy and holding it. Give up the “no” vocabulary, and train your dog to respond positively to cues for good behavior.