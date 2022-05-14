In my previous column I wrote about how to avoid teaching your dog to “resource guard”— protecting something he considers valuable, that is, the “resource”—from being taken away.
Resource guarding can range from a dog turning her back to you as if to hide what she has from you, all the way up to growling, snarling and even biting if someone threatens a resource. For most dogs, resource guarding is a learned behavior, and as a learned behavior it is possible for your dog to “unlearn” it — to learn to willingly give things to you on cue.
Teaching your dog to release objects to you when you ask for them can be taught as part of a game — a training game. Plan a training session starting with a toy such as a ball or tug toy. Get your dog involved with the toy by playing tug, or teasing him until he takes it, play with him for a minute or so then stop playing. Gently place your hand in your dog’s collar under his chin, and rest that hand or wrist against your leg so you hold it absolutely still. Place the fingers of your other hand on the toy and hold it without pulling. Don’t apply pressure on the toy, twist or pull with either hand — just hold on.
Give your dog a cue to release the toy such as “give,” then wait patiently. Be careful not to tug on the toy, and just stay still. Your immobility creates a boring stalemate for your dog. How long it lasts is up to your dog, but trust me, it won’t be long. The stalemate ends the moment your dog lets go.
While you’re waiting, don’t pull on the toy, which could make your dog think you’re playing, and don’t repeat your cue to let go. Ultimately, you want your dog to give up the resource with just one cue. So say it just once, and be prepared to wait. You want to be boring … really boring. And your dog will release the toy — honest.
The instant your dog lets go, praise verbally and then immediately throw the toy so he can get it again. “What?!” you say. “After I just spent three minutes waiting for him to let go, I’m gonna give it back to him?” Yup! The reward for letting you have the toy is to get it back. You want your dog to learn that there’s no downside to giving you the resource. It’s a good thing to let it go.
The first time you try this, it may take a minute or two of remaining still before your dog gives you the toy. After all, your dog has to learn this new rule: this boring state of affairs won’t change until he lets go of the prize. No matter how long it takes, don’t give up. Hold out, and you’ll win.
After a few play/training sessions, your dog will give up his toy quickly, as soon as you say “give.” Once you have success with your dog’s toy, then repeat this same procedure with something of higher value — maybe a chew toy. Again, wait patiently, and immediately return the high-value resource to your dog. If you ask for something that you need to take away from him, as soon as your dog releases it, give him several value treats to pay for it.
Once you’ve practiced this with different resources, you’re well on your way toward having a trained dog that willingly gives things to you rather than guarding his possessions.