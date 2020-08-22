Occasionally I’ll bump into a former client whose dog has passed away, who wistfully tells me why they don’t have another dog. Here are the top three reasons I’m told:
First is, “We are getting ready to or have retired, and we want to travel.”
Second, “I never want to through the pain of losing a dog ever again.”
And the common thought I hear is, “We’re getting on in years, and we’re too old for a puppy.” Or along these same lines, “I wouldn’t know where my dog would go if I have to go into a nursing home or when I die.”
I cannot imagine coming home and not being greeted by a dog that is always overjoyed to see me. I can’t imagine being without a dog that is always willing to put up with my touch. I can’t imagine not having the companionship of a dog that accepts me 100%, that forgives my moods, that comforts me when I’m sad, and that enjoys the party when I’m happy. So recognizing the profound impact and importance of a dog in my life, I always meet these reasons head on.
While it can be sad leaving the dog behind when you travel, there are so many good options that this just isn’t a reason to deprive yourself of dog companionship. Once travel opens up more, I suspect there will be even more hotels that will allow pets as a way to attract more guests. So it’s possible you may be able to take your dog along when you travel. If not, boarding in a trusted boarding facility where your dog is comfortable and familiar gives you the best of both worlds – a dog when you’re home, and the freedom to travel. In-home pet sitting is another option to consider so both your pets and your home are cared for.
The second reason is a tough one. Each of us grieves in our own way, and some people take longer than others to get over losing a pet. Having experienced this mind-numbing, nearly incapacitating pain, I would never trivialize or minimize the impact such loss can have. Some may think, “It’s only a pet – get over it and get another.” But it’s never “only a pet” when you lose something that is such a huge part of your life, perhaps your best friend. I understand, but feel sad for those who live forever with grief, never recovering, and depriving themselves of the joy of having another dog’s love. I would hope that some day they might focus on the years of enjoyment, love, companionship and all the other benefits of dog ownership—and offer them to another dog that is looking for someone to love him, too.
And finally, senior citizens — of which I am one — who avoid dog ownership have options, too. In fact, having lost my 17-year-old Shiba Inu six months ago, I’ve been considering whether to get a second dog. Larry, my Chinook, loves having a sibling, and I like having more than one dog.
Since I now live alone for the first time in many years, I’ve had to think differently about the “what if’s.” As I have done, my recommendation is to speak candidly to a relative or trusted friend about your pet’s disposition should something happen to you. And make sure your preferred disposition for your pets is in your will.
Most importantly for all of us who love dogs, the time you spend with your beloved dog — no matter how long or short — is wonderful and beneficial for both.
The mutual love and affection we share with our pets is different from any other relationships. There may be some reasons not to own a pet — but there are loads more reasons that we do.