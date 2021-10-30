MOST DOG OWNERS have a conception of what behaviors constitute basic training or as we call our training classes, “manners.” These include walking on a loose leash, coming when called, and responding to cues such as “sit,” “lie down,” and “stay.”
Laying the foundation for these behaviors is simple — but gaining a reliable response takes more time and practice. Simply drilling behaviors to get to reliability isn’t a lot of fun, and it isn’t as successful as another approach. You can use your dog’s responsiveness to basic cues and manners behaviors if lots of fun activities.
Training your dog to perform tricks that entertain family and friends, and training your dog for different and activities and dog sports. These provide an opportunity to practice the behaviors that we all want our pets to respond to, without boring drilling.
There are activities for dogs of all ages, sizes, breeds and mixes, offering a wide variety of fun things to do with your dog, to enjoy together, and at the same time, increase your dog’s responsiveness and reliability — a win-win for everyone! Here’s a run-down of just a few activities you can do on your own and many that are available in training schools throughout the region and the country:
Games: The easiest game you can introduce to your dog is to search for treats — a small handful of treats that you broadcast around the room. Before you scatter the treats, have your dog sit or lie down, say “yes” to mark the response and let the treats fly. Practice different cues before you toss the treats. Add a “stay” and release your dog with “search!” I have a jar of different dog treats broken into small pieces, mixed with Cheerios. My dogs love this game and it’s great for practicing cues!
Tricks Training: Think about this, what is the difference to your dog between lying down when you say “down,” and lying down onto his side when you point your “finger gun” at your dog and say, “Bang!” Sure the position may be different, but to your dog, there’s no difference in how they learn. They’re both cues that trigger a behavior. The fact is, that all trained behaviors are the same as “tricks” to your dog. They learn them the same way. But there is a difference: One makes you laugh and entertains your friends, and the other doesn’t. But you can have fun training a lot of different behaviors. You can think of them as “tricks” or not.
Dog Agility: In Agility, the dog and handler team negotiate a course with obstacles such as jumps, tunnels, weave poles, and an A-frame. The handler directs the dog off leash to run through, around and over the various obstacles in the course. Clearly dog agility encourages and practices off-leash control — and is great fun for both dog and owner!
Scent Work: Based on training a dog to locate narcotics of explosives, in this sport, dogs are trained to search for the odor of three or four different essential oils. Q-tips dipped in the essential oil are hidden. The dog locates the “hide” and alerts the handler. I’ve trained both my dogs in scent work, and I not only love watching them use their noses and successfully find the hide for which they are rewarded, but I also love watching our classmates dogs.
Using your dog’s instincts — Finally, in addition to scent work, there are loads of activities that provide an outlet for our dogs to do the things that dogs love to do. There is little that is more rewarding than allowing a dog do what he was born to do — race around a lure course, track a scent trail such as in Search & Rescue, participate in water rescue or other water sports, herding, hunting, and the list goes on. These instinctive activities truly are a gift to our dogs, and provide opportunities to use “basic manners” while having a great time.