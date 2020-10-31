By the time you read this, I will have picked up my new puppy, X’Allegro con Brio. Brio is a nine-week-old Basset Fauve de Bretagne, born in South Carolina. I’m picking him up (or I picked him up) on Halloween.
According to the AKC website: “Smart, courageous and determined, the Basset Fauve de Bretagne is a serious hunter, easily adaptable to different types of game and terrain. It is equally an excellent companion dog, being cheerful, intelligent and eager to please.”
Fauves are medium-sized hounds (adult males are around 35 pounds) with a long body, long ears, short legs, and a coarse, wiry coat. They are friendly, smart and adorable.
Because, as the saying goes, you never get a second chance at a first impression, I’ve given a lot of thought to how Brio and Larry, my 7-year-old Chinook, will be introduced to each other. I’m leaving early in the morning to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where I’ll get Brio, and return home in the late afternoon. A friend will come over while I’m gone to let Larry out and give him some attention. Another friend will be with Larry when I arrive home with Brio, and will help me introduce them to each other.
Ideally, the first introduction of a new dog to one who is already established in the family should be on “neutral” territory — that is any place where neither dog has any reason for territorial ownership or protectiveness.
Many dogs are perfectly friendly when they meet dogs off their own property, but heaven forbid a strange dog ventures onto their territory, he’ll be quickly chased away.
Although I could have Larry and Brio meet somewhere other than my home, Larry is tolerant of other dogs on his property. He is friendly with neighbors’ dogs he meets through the fence (with one exception), and when our next door neighbor’s adolescent Lab came through a gap in the fence into our yard, he and Larry became fast friends. So I am not concerned about Larry being unfriendly to Brio, but …
Larry’s greeting behavior is exuberant — extremely exuberant. When I come home from a separation, even after a short trip to the grocery store, Larry greets me as if I’m returning from an overseas deployment. At 75 pounds, Larry’s heightened activity would potentially be dangerous and frightening to Brio, who is small enough to fit under my airplane seat. So my plan is to leave Brio in his crate in the car while I greet Larry and let him go through his greeting ritual.
Once Larry has finished greeting me, including actively sniffing my clothes that will smell like Brio, I’ll have my friend hold Larry on leash while I bring Brio out into the yard, where he will no doubt have to pee. We’ll carefully orchestrate their introduction (I hope) protecting Brio from Larry’s curiosity and exuberance.
It would be nice if I could simply let them meet each other, but Larry doesn’t read and respond to a dog’s social signals. So if Brio is cautious and his body language is communicating that, Larry won’t recognize it. Even as a young puppy in our Puppy Place daycare, Larry was oblivious to what another dog is telling him. He loves other dogs, and is friendly and non-aggressive, but if a dog signals that he’s not interested in Larry, Larry simply doesn’t get it. His veterinarian once opined that it’s as if he’s on the autism spectrum.
Once Brio has had a chance to do what he needs to in the yard, we’ll bring them into the house where I can carefully supervise, separate as necessary and manage their interaction. It may take a day or two, but I’m confident Larry will love having a new little brother.
I’ll let you know how it goes (went) — and I’ll write about Brio’s socialization and adventures in the coming weeks.