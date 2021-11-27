FOR MY Thanksgiving column a few years ago, I asked some of our staff and clients what they were thankful for. I reprised this column every few years adding new thoughts, including what I am most grateful for. After the almost two years we’ve gone through together with COVID, I’m so grateful to be experiencing more normalcy. A niece got married last week with a beautiful wedding and reception including loads of relatives and friends, many of whom hadn’t seen each other since pre-COVID. It was such a wonderful celebration of happiness, family, love and friendship. I am so thankful for that and so much more.
Throughout the quarantine and loneliness of COVID, I was grateful for my dogs: Brio for the smiles he brings to my face every day, whose antics and personality make me laugh; Larry, far more serious, is attuned to my moods and is so comforting and calming. My dogs are such a gift — one for which I am grateful every single day.
I am thankful that of all the possible paths my life might have taken. I am so grateful that I became a dog trainer, working for over 40 years in a profession focused on the wonderful relationship we share with dogs. From the earliest days of my career, I am thankful for those who guided my course, and helped steer me through the many crossroads along the way.
There’s a Buddhist saying, “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” Nothing could be truer of my education and involvement with dogs. I had the good fortune to meet and be mentored by some of the most wonderful, generous teachers, trainers and friends throughout my career. For their patience in putting up with my incessant questions, my nearly obsessive curiosity and my (perhaps not-so-occasional) lack of tact in challenging long-held beliefs, I am thankful.
I try to give back what I have been so fortunate to receive, and I am grateful for the many students who seek the same level of understanding, and seek to pass on and share what we know, always in an effort to create the best possible relationships between our species.
I am humbled, proud and grateful for the wonderful people with whom I work at All Dogs Gym. A more compassionate, principled, dedicated team could not exist. Their love for the animals in our care, and their dedication to doing the right thing for all the pets entrusted to us on a daily basis allows me to sleep at night, and makes me proud to call All Dogs Gym my home. Not just interacting with the pets, but caring about our human clients as well, always demonstrating patience, compassion and professionalism.
I am grateful to our clients, whose faith and trust in us reconfirms on a daily basis that we are fulfilling our mission. But even more than that, I am thankful for the demonstrable love and devotion we all have for our pets. I truly believe that the bond we share with our pets makes us all better people, and I am grateful to have so many wonderful people and pets in my life.
I have been writing this column for over 20 years. I’m thankful for my parents, from whom I inherited a love of words and the ability to write, and of course to the newspaper, and to the readers who have made it popular so the powers-that-be keep me.
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and that the rest of the holidays bring you lots more to be thankful for.