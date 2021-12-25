For the past few weeks, our weather in New Hampshire has been unseasonably mild … and then it changed. After all, it is New Hampshire.
With some snow on the ground, and freezing rain in the forecast, this feels like a good time to revisit some recommendations and winter care tips for our dogs.
Larry, my Chinook, loves the snow. With his long legs, he’s able to negotiate even deep snow. On the other hand Brio, my Basset Fauve de Bretagne, has short, basset-y legs. If the snowfall is deep, it’s helpful to clear paths for your smaller dog to be able to get around. Depending on the amount of snow in your area, you may need to clear your yard fence perimeter, so the height of the snow doesn’t allow your dog to get over the fence — something I’m very conscious of since Larry was once able to get out of our yard and had an adventure.
Shorthaired breeds, puppies and older dogs need extra care in cold weather. A wide variety of sweaters, coats and polar fleece jackets are available for dogs of all sizes. Your dog’s size is irrelevant to whether or not he or she needs protection from the cold: A large, short-haired dog feels the cold more than a small, heavy-coated dog. Being a large macho breed doesn’t mean the dog can tolerate the cold.
Dogs can get frostbite, especially on their extremities — nose, ears, feet and tail. Extreme cold affects a dog’s feet. You may notice your dog limping in the cold. If so, bring your dog indoors, or if you’re planning to stay outside, put boots on your dog. Years ago, I bought some fleece-lined boots for Kochi my Shiba Inu mix who has since passed away. (Yes, fleece-lined dog booties). At first he walked like a cat stepping in a puddle — picking up and shaking off each of his feet. It didn’t take too long for him to get used to them. Some of the most athletic dogs in the world — those that run the thousand-mile Iditarod race across Alaska — wear protective boots, so don’t think it’s just for “wuss” dogs.
It’s important to protect your dog’s feet from ice treatments on sidewalks and streets. Not just painful, toxic chemicals can be absorbed through the skin, or your dog may lick his feet — neither of which is healthy. If your dog isn’t wearing boots, rinse and dry his feet when you get home. Many of our clients use a foot coating called “Musher’s Secret,” which is helpful in protecting your dog’s feet.
For your own sidewalks and steps, there are non-toxic, dog-friendly products such as “Safe Paw,” which is what we use at All Dogs Gym for our walks. It doesn’t burn the dogs’ feet, but it shouldn’t be ingested. So if your dog licks his paws, be sure to rinse them first.
Speaking of your dog’s feet, snow and ice can painfully build up between the pads. Longhaired dogs can also have an uncomfortable build-up of matted hair, easily prevented by having a professional groomer trim between your dog’s foot pads. Don’t try to do this yourself as you can easily cut your dog’s foot — an area that is difficult to heal.
Most dogs seek out warmth, curling up close to wood stoves and in front of fireplaces. Be sure to screen any heating element that could burn your dog or worse still, set his hair on fire. Protect your dog as you would a toddler.
And finally, a safety reminder about antifreeze. It is highly toxic, and ingesting even a small amount can cause rapid and painful death. Antifreeze has a sweet odor and taste, making it attractive to animals and children, so it’s critically important to keep containers out of reach, and wipe up any leaks or spills immediately.
I’m writing this on the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year. So the good news is that when you’re reading it, the days are getting longer, and the weather will warm once again.
In the meantime, consider your dog’s comfort this, and every winter. Happy New Year to all!