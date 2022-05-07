Things are looking up for New Hampshire’s cherished loon population.
“Our population is growing,” reports Caroline Hughes, a biologist with the Loon Preservation Committee. “It’s a slow growth, but a pretty steady growth.”
Since its founding in 1975, the LPC has been monitoring the health and productivity of common loons across the state. Back then, New Hampshire had fewer than 100 pairs of loons, Hughes said.
“We’ve more than tripled in the years since then,” she said.
Last year, the LPC counted 785 adult loons on New Hampshire lakes. That includes 326 pairs — five more than the year before — and 133 unpaired adults (20 more than in 2020).
Of the 326 pairs counted in 2021, 229 had nests, and 192 chicks were hatched, Hughes said. Of those, 133 chicks survived to the end of the summer. “At that point, the chicks are old enough where it’s very likely they’re going to make it to fledging,” she said.
Hughes said the current number of loons is about half of what biologists believe the population should be for the state. “We are very encouraged by the growth that we’ve seen, but we’re not there yet,” she said.
LPC staff and a network of more than 1,500 members and volunteers work to build and float nesting rafts, set up floating signs and rope lines to protect nesting loons, and rescue sick and injured loons. The nesting rafts, which have covers to protect chicks from predators, are only installed in places where natural nests have failed repeatedly, Hughes said.
The No. 1 killer of these birds remains poisoning from lead fishing tackle, despite a ban on its use in New Hampshire for many years. Last year, seven adults and one immature loon died from lead poisoning, Hughes said.
These items are ingested in several ways, she said. Loons may ingest a fish that broke away from an angler’s line with the tackle.
A loon might also mistakenly grab tackle that’s being pulled through the water. “If that tackle is lead, it’s going to poison that loon,” Hughes said.
“We have had calls from people who have accidentally hooked a loon in that way,” she said. “People are pretty devastated when that happens.”
Loons also ingest small stones for their gizzards, the muscular portion of their digestive systems that helps them grind up what they swallow. “If they mistake a piece of lead tackle resting on the bottom of the lake for a stone, they might ingest it that way,” she said.
To protect loons from poisoning, LPC partners with tackle shops statewide to buy back banned lead sinkers and jigs. Again this year, cash prizes will be awarded for the most lead tackle turned in. “We’re really serious about getting this tackle out of active use within the state,” Hughes said.
A target of that effort is old fishing equipment that may have been in a family for generations, she said, “people going to the lake house, wanting to go out fishing and using the tackle box there, not realizing what is in it might be harmful to our wildlife.”
LPC asks people to report any loons in distress that they encounter. About half the time, those reports turn out to be normal loony behavior, Hughes said.
“The interesting thing about loons, they have some self-maintenance behaviors that look crazy and look like they’re in distress,” she said. LPC posts videos on its website (loon.org) so people can view some of these normal behaviors.
LPC does respond to between 20 and 30 legitimate cases of loons in distress in a given year, Hughes said.
New Hampshire residents and visitors alike are fascinated by these large, striking birds with their attractive plumage and red eyes. A big part of loons’ mystique is the other-worldly sound you’ll hear drifting across a New Hampshire lake, Hughes said.
“They have those amazing calls,” she said. “Whether you find those calls creepy or you find those calls beautiful, you’re paying attention.”
People also are drawn to how adult loons care for their chicks, carrying their little ones on their backs, diving and feeding them constantly, and guarding them from predators. “That’s something as humans we can kind of relate to,” she said.
Loons are an iconic part of the state’s culture, Hughes said. “When people think back on their fond memories of the lake, the loons are part of that,” she said.
For more about loons and efforts to monitor and protect them, visit loon.org.
To watch nesting loons: loon.org/looncam.
For stores participating in the buy-back program: loonsafe.org/lpc-2022-lead-tackle-buyback.