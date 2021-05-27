Todd Westward is greeted every day when he comes home from work by Walter, a ruffed grouse who has adopted the New London man.
“It’s just so odd,” said Mary Beth Westward, his wife.
Mary Beth Westward shared her family’s experience on Facebook after Walter became a de facto family member. She and her daughters had gone on a trip when Walter started hanging out in the yard and following her husband.
“We’ve had grouse on the property before, but we’ve only heard them 'thumping' in the woods and very occasionally saw them from a distance. This one is very different,” she wrote.
Walter was loitering in the shrubs near the house and on the walkway before he started to hang out with Todd, his wife wrote.
“He then seemed very comfortable around Todd and started following him wherever he went in the yard,” she wrote.
Walter appears to be a healthy bird, and Todd Westward has never fed the wild animal. Still the bird seems to have bonded with him.
“He's like a dog ... runs up to greet Todd in the morning and when he comes home,” she wrote.
Mary Beth Westward said Walter is not close to her or her daughters. He occasionally jumps as though he is trying to intimidate them.
“He runs like a feathered velociraptor while he chases us down the driveway in our cars,” she wrote.
Maria Colby, executive director of Wings of the Dawn, a wild animal rehabilitation center and bird sanctuary in Henniker, said ruffed grouse generally don't associate with people. Walter’s behavior is unusual, though not completely unheard of.
“I get a few calls about them every year,” she said.
Ruffed grouse will bond with people when they are imprinted at a young age.
“Chickens and ducks do the same thing,” Colby said.
Colby suspects Walter is a game bird brought to a preserve to be hunted. When he eluded the guns, Walter would go looking for other grouse to be around, she said. He may have found Todd Westward instead. The other possibility is that Walter was raised as a chick by someone unaware of what could happen once Walter went out into the world.
“It’s why I always tell people to leave wildlife alone,” Colby said.