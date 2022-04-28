HANCOCK -- Author Sy Montgomery has made many friends in the animal kingdom over her long writing career and says she had never known a creature not to relax under her touch.
“I’ve had a rhinoceros roll over for me, most dogs and cats, and even octopuses like to be rubbed,” Montgomery said.
But hawks and falcons, not so much, she said. “A gentle touch is not particularly what they want.”
In her latest book, “The Hawk’s Way: Fierce Encounters with Beauty,” Montgomery tells the story of how meeting the feisty female Harris Hawk Jazz and training in falconry changed her life.
“Having a bird fly out of the sky and land on you makes you feel like you own the sun. … It blows your mind,” Montgomery said Wednesday.
“It let me know a kind of love I had not experienced before except for in church because as much as I love my husband and my friends and as much as I love my parents, this is a different kind of love. Totally without any expectation, you are just basking in the glory of its grace and wildness and ferocity and you just love that hawk and it doesn’t need to do a thing, just the fact that it is there fills you up.”
Montgomery first met Jazz when she went to the New Hampshire School of Falconry in Deering back in 2005 to take a lesson from master falconer and school founder Nancy Cowan
Montgomery and a friend attended a half-day introductory course at the school, and later learned they were the school’s first students.
“She handed me what I thought was the most beautiful bird in the world,” Montgomery said of the moment Cowan handed her Jazz.
“It changed my world.”
The bird was majestic and powerful with “mahogany eyes that seemed to be gathering in the entire world,” she said. “The squeeze of these feet on my hand was just enough to give me a taste of the power of these birds and I was hooked.”
The book goes into Montgomery’s other experiences with falconry, master falconers and Hawk Watch, which conducts raptor counts and annually releases rehabilitated raptors from the top of Pack Monadnock in Miller State Park in Peterborough every fall.
Montgomery said when you train in falconry you are not learning how to train raptors. You are learning how to serve a stealth hunting machine in capturing its prey.
“You are not the master, you are serving that hawk. You are not owning or mastering that hawk,” Montgomery said. “A hawk doesn’t give a fig about pleasing you. A hawk wants to chase and capture game and if you can help the hawk do that, the hawk will work with you. But if you are no good at it they will leave you in the dust.”
A vegetarian since her 20s, who would never hunt herself, Montgomery said she was surprised that being near a raptor while it hunted its prey did not revolt her.
“Instead that bird’s joy was mine and I was shocked those birds could do that for me,” she said. “It connects you to a long, long, long, long human tradition -- it goes back thousands of years. But what I wanted from falconry was to touch wildness in a way I hadn’t before and that is what this book is all about.”
The book also includes 16 color photos by Hancock native Tianne Strombeck.
Montgomery said “The Hawk’s Way” really started because she decided to expand upon a chapter -- “Birds Are Fierce” -- from her 2010 book “Birdology.”
Unfortunately, Cowan died unexpectedly in January due to complications from COVID.
Montgomery says she is devastated by the loss and sad Cowan can’t be here for the release of the book that Cowan was so much a part of. Montgomery hopes the release of the book will draw attention to Cowan’s 2016 book “Peregrine Spring: A Master Falconer's Extraordinary Life with Birds of Prey.”
“This book at least is a tribute to her and it may bring more people to her book ‘Peregrine Spring,’” she said.
“The Hawk’s Way” is being released by Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books on Tuesday.
Montgomery is making several appearances across the state this month to promote the book.
Tuesday, May 3, she will speak about “The Hawk’s Way,” at Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord, at 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 7, she will speak at The Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough, at 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 22, she will speak at Water Street Books, 125 Water St., Exeter at 2 p.m.
To learn more about Montgomery or her upcoming out-of-state or virtual events go online to http://symontgomery.com.
The noted Hancock naturalist, author and filmmaker, Montgomery gained notoriety for her 2006 international bestseller “The Good Good Pig,” about how she raised a shoebox-sized piglet into a 700-pound town mascot named Christopher Hogwood. She is the author of more than 30 published books including the New York Times Bestseller “The Soul of an Octopus," published in 2015.