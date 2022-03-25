HANOVER -- Firefighters rescued a deer that had fallen through the ice on Occom Pond Friday morning.
“We are happy to report that within an hour, the deer was able to regain its strength and join two other deer,” the Hanover Fire Department said in a news release.
Hanover firefighters were notified shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday by the Hanover Regional Communications Center that a deer had fallen through the ice at Occom Pond.
The call came in at 7:07 a.m. and Hanover’s on-duty firefighters were on scene at 10 Hilton Field Lane, Occom Pond, by 7:11 a.m., according to a Hanover Fire Department news release. By 7:49 a.m. the situation was under control and the emergency responders had cleared the scene by 8:25 a.m.
When firefighters arrived they found a deer in distress and about 100 feet from the shore.
“Ice conditions were quickly evaluated, and it was determined that a safe rescue operation could be conducted. Due to the poor ice conditions firefighters had to break the ice and create a channel in order to reach the deer,” the news release said. “Lt. Jeremy Labombard and (firefighter) Kevin LaHaye donned ice rescue suits and were able to successfully make their way to the deer, secure it with a rescue harness, and assist it to shore.”
At that point firefighters placed the deer in a safe location where it could recover undisturbed, Hanover Fire Capt. Joshua Merriam said Friday afternoon.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Sgt. Heidi Murphy was being consulted by phone during the rescue, he said.
“They are the experts so we made Fish and Game aware that this was occurring,” Merriam said. “Her advice was basically that once we secured the deer to leave it be and let it recoup and sort of let nature do its thing, which worked out. … It was really weak, it couldn’t stand when we got it out of the water and we put it in -- what looked like -- a position of comfort and let it recover.”
Within an hour, the deer had regained its strength and ran off with two other deer.
Merriam said he wants the biggest takeaway from the rescue to be the current condition of ice in the region.
“The ice is very unsafe at this point and everybody should stay off of it,” Merriam said. “We’ve seen a lot of recreating on the ice this year in Hanover and within the region. January was really cold and there was a lot of ice, but it’s rapidly disappearing.”