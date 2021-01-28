After hearing complaints about unleashed and out-of-control pets on town property, Hanover officials are urging dog owners to remember their manners.
Resident David Dostal said his two small children don’t like going hiking or to any of the town’s parks anymore because of negative interactions with dogs, and owners.
“They are constantly being jumped on by poorly controlled, unleashed dogs,” Dostal said.
Dostal said he is seeing more unleashed dogs.
“Dog etiquette and dog handling seem to have slipped,” he said. “‘Don’t worry, my dog is friendly,’ always translates into ‘Don’t worry while my dog attacks your kids.’”
Joanna Whitcomb, a member of the town’s select board, agreed. Whitcomb was bitten by an unleashed dog this past year.
“I like dogs, but I don’t like them jumping on me,” Whitcomb said.
She said she’d like to see the town get serious about its legal options.
Town Manager Julia Griffin said the town is governed by state law, which requires all dogs to be on a leash or within voice control of the owners.
Dostal said many people overestimate how much voice control they have over their dog. He said the National Park Service typically requires all dogs to be leashed when outdoors. He’d like to see that be the case in Hanover.
Griffin said the town is limited in what it can legally do. The town’s police department does not have the resources to send officers to enforce the leash law, she said. And the town cannot enact a strict mandatory leashing ordinance that overrides state law.
Griffin will look into the possibility of the town being able to enact tougher leash laws. She said the town will also start reaching out to hiking clubs and outdoor groups about helping to promote better dog etiquette for the open spaces in town.