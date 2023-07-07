MOULTONBOROUGH — Loon chicks are expected to hatch by the end of the weekend on the Loon Preservation Committee’s (LPC) Live Loon Cam.
After the first chick hatches, viewers will be able to watch it take its first swim, eat its first meal, and bond with its parents as they wait for the second chick to hatch. Within 24 hours of the second chick hatching, the family will move off of the nest and onto another area of the lake.
LPC biologists say that loon chicks typically hatch from mid-June through late-July, with the bulk of hatches occurring in the first two weeks of July.
Loon families with chicks are vulnerable to disturbance or collisions from boaters.
“While an adult loon can dive to avoid being hit by a rapidly approaching boat or jet ski, chicks are more buoyant and therefore less able to escape,” said LPC Senior Biologist and Executive Director Harry Vogel.
He noted that it is not just motorboats and jet skis that can harm loon chicks — any boat, including self-powered vessels like kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards, can distract loons from properly caring for their chicks if it gets too close.
“As adult loons focus on the potential threat of an approaching boat, they lose valuable time that should be spent feeding chicks or keeping an eye out for predators,” Vogel said.
LPC recommends that all boats keep an eye out for loons on the water, especially if they have chicks, and give them plenty of space — at least 150 feet, and more if the loons show signs of being bothered by a boat’s proximity. These signs include swimming away, vocalizing, or ‘penguin dancing,’ a behavior in which loons rear up in the water and paddle their feet hard to expose their bellies. Any of these behaviors are indicators that a loon needs to be given more space.
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected by state and federal laws from hunting or harassment, including flushing loons from nests. If you observe harassment of loons, you may contact New Hampshire Fish & Game Department (603-271-3361) or Marine Patrol (603-293-2037) for assistance.
The Loon Preservation Committee monitors loons throughout the state as part of its mission to restore and maintain a healthy population of loons in New Hampshire; to monitor the health and productivity of loon populations as sentinels of environmental quality; and to promote a greater understanding of loons and the natural world.