Live Loon Cam

The male loon turns the eggs before settling in to incubate on the Live Loon Cam.

 Provided by Loon Preservation Committee

MOULTONBOROUGH — Loon chicks are expected to hatch by the end of the weekend on the Loon Preservation Committee’s (LPC) Live Loon Cam.

After the first chick hatches, viewers will be able to watch it take its first swim, eat its first meal, and bond with its parents as they wait for the second chick to hatch. Within 24 hours of the second chick hatching, the family will move off of the nest and onto another area of the lake.