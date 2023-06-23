BIRTHDAY-DOGS

When Alison Moore began brainstorming ideas for her father's 100th birthday celebration, there was one nonnegotiable for the festivities: dogs needed to be there. As many pooches as possible.

"He just love, love, loves dogs," Alison Moore, 60, said of her dad, Robert Moore, who turned 100 on June 14. "Every dog he sees, he wants to pet. He has been like that his whole life."

BIRTHDAY-DOGS

In addition to bringing dogs to the parade, people also brought classic cars, since Robert Moore is a fan of old-fashioned vehicles. MUST CREDIT: Caroline Moore
BIRTHDAY-DOGS

Robert Moore with his granddaughter, Emma. MUST CREDIT: Alison Moore