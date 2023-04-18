Two baby mountain lions are just about ready for their close-ups.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness announced that the pair of male cubs arrived in mid-January after a flight from Washington state.
Now about 6 months old, the two cubs were orphaned and rescued by Washington Fish and Wildlife. Because mountain lion cubs remain with their mothers for 18 months, the pair could not be released back into the wild, so Washington officials searched for a suitable home for them, Science Center officials said in a news release.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center met the criteria required to house and care for the animals. After a quarantine period, the animals recently were moved into their permanent quarters on the live animal exhibit trail.
The Science Center constructed its mountain lion exhibit in 2003 for a brother and sister pair who arrived here from Montana as 8-week-old cubs. Both mountain lions went on to live long, healthy lives in New Hampshire. The female died in 2021 and the male in 2022.
Iain MacLeod, executive director of the Holderness center, said he’s excited to see the young cubs make their public debut when the animal exhibit trail reopens on Monday, May 1.
“Although it is unfortunate that these cats were orphaned, we are pleased to have the facilities to provide them with a safe and nurturing home for their lives,” MacLeod said. “Our previous mountain lions were very popular and thrilled our visitors for two decades.
“A new generation of visitors can now see these cubs grow into magnificent big cats,” MacLeod said.
For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit: nhnature.org.
