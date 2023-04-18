Mountain lion cubs

These two mountain lion cubs are the newest residents of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. The center’s animal exhibit trail opens on May 1. For more information on the center and its programs, go to nhnature.org.

 Provided by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center

Two baby mountain lions are just about ready for their close-ups.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness announced that the pair of male cubs arrived in mid-January after a flight from Washington state.