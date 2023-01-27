TENNESSEE-DOG

Lilo was reunited with her mom on Wednesday at the McKamey Animal Center.

 Courtesy of McKamey Animal Center

Lilo, a 4-year-old German shepherd-Great Pyrenees mix, was found wandering the streets of Chattanooga, Tenn., alone. All she had with her was a leash and collar — which had a heartbreaking handwritten note attached to it.

“Please keep my name. My name is Lilo,” the note read. “Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with 2 kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her.”

An abandoned dog in Chattanooga, Tenn., was left with this note attached to her collar on Jan. 20.