EXETER — She has some scrapes, but Mulan the horse returned to grazing in her pasture Monday morning following a harrowing rescue operation Sunday that began after a section of wooden flooring in her stall collapsed and left her hind legs dangling through a gaping hole.
“I was surprised she survived,” said Warren Hanson, who scrambled with his wife, Susan, to get help from Exeter firefighters, veterinarians, and an equine rescue team after they heard the commotion in their 19th-century barn and found Mulan in distress.
The horse rescue was a first for Exeter fire crew chief Tim Sirois, who responded to the barn at 137 Linden St. with other firefighters just before 6 p.m.
The 1,600-pound horse was eating in the stall when some of the boards snapped and her hind legs went down. Her body straddled a large wooden beam as her hind legs hung in the basement area below the stall.
“We heard the thrashing and I was in there in a minute or two. She was thrashing around there big time. I went under the barn while she was still in there and all I saw was those legs. She was trying to bend her knee and pull out, but those legs are huge,” Hanson said, adding that he didn’t panic, but was concerned for her safety.
Katherine Dwyer, president of the Massachusetts-based nonprofit Patriot Equine Technical Rescue, and veterinarian Dr. Kirk Smith of Amesbury Veterinary Hospital and his staff were among those who jumped in to help bring Mulan to safety with the team from the Exeter Fire Department.
Patriot Equine Technical Rescue provides specialized training and equipment to assist veterinarians and public safety officials with horse rescues.
“A lot of people came and they really knew what they were doing. They saved her from injury,” Hanson said.
Once Mulan was sedated, Sirois said straps were placed underneath her so she could be lifted up and out of the hole.
“We were able to roll the horse and pull it out onto a skid that’s designed for the horse to lay on so you can slide it on the ground.”
“Once we got the horse out of the hole and onto the skid we secured the horse to that skid. There were eight of us and what we had to do was get the feet of the horse up in the air so they would clear the door to the stall and then we slid the horse out onto the floor of the barn. Once we got the horse out on the floor we were able to spin the horse around and dragged it roughly 60 feet outside the barn onto a grassy area,” Sirois said.
Sirois said his biggest concern was making sure that not only the horse was safe, but the rescuers were safe as well.
“We were just calm, cool and collected and just had to think it out,” he said. “You just have to adapt to the situation and do the best you can.”
Mulan suffered no serious injuries in the mishap and stood up shortly after she was freed.
“She’s looking back to her normal self,” said a relieved Hanson.