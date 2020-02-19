House rejects ban on declawing cats

CONCORD- A bid to make New Hampshire the second state in the nation to ban the declawing of cats except for medical reasons went down to defeat before the House of Representatives Wednesday.
The state’s veterinarian lobby stiffly fought against the bill (HB 1387) as usurping their own authority and their supporters insisted declawing was rarely done.
“If this bill is adopted it would restrict the rights of animal owners. The choice of declawing a cat might prevent a cat from being euthanized,” said State Rep. Sherry Dutzy, D-Nashua.
“The procedure is done rarely but done very safely nowadays with the use of lasers and usually only the front claws are done.”
Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord and the bill’s prime author, said the procedure was barbaric and often cat owners seek it because the animal has scratched their furniture.
“Declawing is one of the most painful procedures in all of veterinary medicine,” Rogers said. “Declawing is simply put mutilation.”
The vote to kill the measure was 198-157.
The California-based Paw Project has urged lawmakers across their nation to bring their states in line with Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, New York state and 28 countries around the world that have banned the practice.
New York became the first state to outlaw it in 2019.
The bill would have made declawing illegal unless the procedure was “necessary in order to address the physical medical condition of the cat, such as an existing or recurring illness, infection, disease, injury, or abnormal condition in the claw that compromises the cat’s health.”
Leaders of the New Hampshire Veterinary Medicine Association said such claims about the frequency and consequences of declawing are overblown, and the Legislature should be careful not to over-regulate animal care.
Vets also assured lawmakers that new medical procedures have made declawing less painful for the animals.
In regards to other animal-related legislation, the House initially endorsed one and killed another.
Without debate, the House approved a bill (HB 1117) that would make stealing or poisoning a dog a Class B felony subject to up to a seven-year jail term. Presently that crime is a misdemeanor that carries up to one year in prison. The same bill also makes it crime to steal a dog’s radio collar.
The House referred this legislation to its Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee for more review.
The House on voice vote rejected a bill to make it a felony crime to fail to leave an animal “adequate, food water and shelter.”