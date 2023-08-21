On a sunny Scottish Sunday, Nov. 12, 1933, Hugh Gray took his usual walk after church along Loch Ness, near Inverness where the Ness River flows into the northern end. As he later told the Scottish Daily Record, he noticed "an object of considerable dimensions" emerging two or three feet out of the water not far from him. Gray pulled out his bulky Kodak box camera and snapped several photographs of what appeared to be an animallike tail, amid churning water, before it sank out of sight.

Gray sent an account about his experience to the newspaper and provided it the only photo he took that day that developed. He believed he had captured on film for the first time the mysterious creature that had been glimpsed in and around Loch Ness for centuries, said Roland Watson, who analyzed Gray's photo in an article published last year in the Journal of Scientific Exploration.