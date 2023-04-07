A moose made its way into Providence Health Par

A moose made its way into Providence Health Park early in the afternoon of April 6, 2023.  

 Courtesy of Providence Alaska/TNS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A young and hungry moose caused a stir when it strolled through the front doors of a Providence Alaska medical facility Thursday afternoon in Anchorage — apparently without an appointment.

In the only-in-Alaska videos posted to social media Thursday, the juvenile moose's ears peeked from behind a potted plant it was munching on, briefly impervious to the attention it received from bystanders at Providence Health Park.