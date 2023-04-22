HOME-DOG-OUTDOOR

Rashida Banks added to her small D.C. patio artificial turf for her dogs. MUST  

 Rashida Banks

When Rashida Banks renovated the small rear patio of her Washington, D.C., home, she wanted to include a space where her pit bulls, Jax and Chase, could "do their business."

"We, of course, walk our dogs," she says, but in between those longer jaunts, she craved the convenience of just opening a door to let them out. Her solution: DIY-ing a section of artificial turf. "When they first encountered the turf, they sniffed it, walked around a bit, but went straight to doing their business," she says.

HOME-DOG-OUTDOOR

Rashida Banks used large, heavy planters that her dogs can't get into.  