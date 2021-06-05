Here’s how to watch the Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show, agility and obedience championships.
Friday, June 11Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org
Saturday, June 12Masters Agility Championship Finals
5 to 7 p.m., telecast on Fox and streaming for subscribers of the Fox NOW App and Fox Sports App
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Breed judging, junior showmanship preliminaries streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org. Breed judging will also be available as videos on demand on westminsterkennelclub.org.
1 to 4 p.m., select coverage of breed judging and junior showmanship preliminaries telecast live on FS2. Also streaming live for subscribers of the Fox NOW App and Fox Sports App.
7 p.m., pre-show programming live on FS1
7:30 to 11 p.m. Group Judging (hound, toy, non-sporting, and herding groups) live on FS1. Also streaming live for subscribers of the Fox NOW App and Fox Sports App.
Sunday, June 13Masters Obedience Championship
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org.
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., breed judging, junior showmanship preliminaries streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org. Breed judging will also be available as videos on demand on westminsterkennelclub.org
1:30 to 4 p.m., select coverage of breed judging and junior showmanship preliminaries live on FS1.
7 p.m., pre-show programming live on Fox.
7:30 to 11 p.m., Group judging (sporting, working, terrier groups), followed by Best in Show, live on Fox.