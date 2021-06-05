Here’s how to watch the Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show, agility and obedience championships.

Friday, June 11Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org

Saturday, June 12Masters Agility Championship Finals

5 to 7 p.m., telecast on Fox and streaming for subscribers of the Fox NOW App and Fox Sports App

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Breed judging, junior showmanship preliminaries streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org. Breed judging will also be available as videos on demand on westminsterkennelclub.org.

1 to 4 p.m., select coverage of breed judging and junior showmanship preliminaries telecast live on FS2. Also streaming live for subscribers of the Fox NOW App and Fox Sports App.

7 p.m., pre-show programming live on FS1

7:30 to 11 p.m. Group Judging (hound, toy, non-sporting, and herding groups) live on FS1. Also streaming live for subscribers of the Fox NOW App and Fox Sports App.

Sunday, June 13Masters Obedience Championship

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., breed judging, junior showmanship preliminaries streaming live on westminsterkennelclub.org. Breed judging will also be available as videos on demand on westminsterkennelclub.org

1:30 to 4 p.m., select coverage of breed judging and junior showmanship preliminaries live on FS1.

7 p.m., pre-show programming live on Fox.

7:30 to 11 p.m., Group judging (sporting, working, terrier groups), followed by Best in Show, live on Fox.

