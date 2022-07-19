Hungry bear breaks into kitchen and is caught getting a midnight snack, NH cops say By Maddie Capron The Charlotte Observer Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A large black bear wandered into a kitchen looking for a midnight snack, New Hampshire police said.A black bear was found rummaging through the kitchen of a Hancock home on Monday, July 18, the city police department said. Someone found the bear in the house at about 1 a.m.“(The bear) was found in the kitchen looking for snacks,” police said in a news release.No one, including the homeowner’s pets, was injured while the bear was inside the house, police said.“The details of the incident have been reported to N.H. Fish and Game,” police said. “Please be cautious and alert.”Black bears are usually shy and avoid people, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. They’ll search for human food when they can’t access natural food sources.People can avoid bear conflicts at their home by putting away bird feeders, cleaning up spilled seed and keeping garbage in airtight containers, officials said.What to do if you see a bearBear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. Bears in most attacks are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear attack.Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack, they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Some successes, some new challenges as state's loon population continues slow growth +2 Dock diving is the latest dog sport craze +6 {{title}} Most Popular Dock diving is the latest dog sport craze Some successes, some new challenges as state's loon population continues slow growth Request News Coverage