Cats come with many benefits. They chase away rodents, for instance, and keep your head warm at night. But three kittens recently rescued by a Las Vegas shelter offer an extra special perk: free Frontier Airlines flights.

The low-fare carrier based in Denver is offering hundreds of dollars in vouchers to whichever lucky customers end up adopting the kittens - all named after airlines - who are being fostered through the Animal Foundation, Nevada's largest animal shelter. The catnip to potential adopters includes two $250 vouchers to anyone who claims the kittens named Delta or Spirit and four vouchers worth $1,000 to families who open their home to teeny Frontier.