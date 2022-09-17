 Skip to main content
In service to those who served: Nobody’s better than Ezra

  Updated

O bedience, loyalty, respect, duty and selfless service — the newest staff member at Liberty House in Manchester embodies all these military virtues.

Ezra also has gentle brown eyes, soft golden fur and a tail that never stops wagging.

Liberty House Service Dog
Liberty House resident Doug Grant pets Ezra, a service dog trained by Canine Companions to work in facilities. The dog’s main job is to spread love and happiness.
Liberty House Service Dog
Operations Manager Ashley Kitchell and Army veteran Sheldon Wright share a moment with Ezra at Liberty House in Manchester.
Ezra and Sheldon
Army veteran Sheldon Wright pets Ezra while speaking with a reporter at Liberty House in Manchester on Sept. 6, 2022.
Ezra on patrol
Ezra makes the rounds carrying a toy at Liberty House in Manchester on Sept. 6, 2022.
Liberty House Service Dog
Showing off his new favorite toy, Ezra greets one of the veterans at Liberty House in Manchester.

