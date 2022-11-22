U.S. President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkeys in the annual ceremony at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey, in the annual ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2022.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses, pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables.

In return, the pair of enormous turkeys gobbled their appreciation in the latest installment of the smile-inducing tradition at the White House to kick off the holiday season.

The National Thanksgiving Turkey stands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2022.  