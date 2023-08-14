230815-health-doglick

The odds of getting sick from a friendly lick from your dog is quite low — but you know (or can guess) where that tongue has been lately.

QUESTION: My dog often tries to lick my face. Should I allow it? What are the health risks?

ANSWER: The odds of getting sick from a friendly lick across the face are very low.

Trisha Pasricha is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and a medical journalist.