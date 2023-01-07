 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's not the weather, it's the climate that worries biologists

Eastern bluebird

Bluebirds are hanging out with chickadees at backyard feeders, deer are nibbling still-green grass, and snowshoe hares in their winter white are finding themselves all too visible against the landscape.

Lilac and forsythia buds are swelling, and in Temple, the folks at Ben’s Sugar Shack were boiling sap the day after New Year’s — “our earliest boil ever,” they announced on social media.

Short-tailed weasel

Short-tailed weasels, also known as ermines, have white coats in the wintertime, so a lack of snow cover puts them at greater risk from predators.
American robin

American robins, once harbingers of spring, are year-round residents of New Hampshire these days.
Download PDF Bluebirds thriving in NH
Moose

Milder winters are a threat to New Hampshire’s moose population since they increase the number of winter ticks that feed on the large animals, increasing mortality.
White-tailed deer

The lack of snow cover can be advantageous for white-tailed deer, leaving plants exposed for feeding. But milder winters can also contribute to illnesses such as epizootic hemorrhagic disease, a fatal illness caused by a biting insect. It was identified in a New Hampshire deer for the first time last fall.
Short-tailed weasel

Short-tailed weasels, also known as ermines, have white coats in the wintertime, so a lack of snow cover puts them at greater risk from predators.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred