It's not the weather, it's the climate that worries biologists

Bluebirds are hanging out with chickadees at backyard feeders, deer are nibbling still-green grass, and snowshoe hares in their winter white are finding themselves all too visible against the landscape.
Lilac and forsythia buds are swelling, and in Temple, the folks at Ben’s Sugar Shack were boiling sap the day after New Year’s — “our earliest boil ever,” they announced on social media.
The calendar may say January, but it feels a lot like March.
While Friday brought a dusting of snow to some areas, unseasonably warm, rainy weather has left much of New Hampshire without snow cover — and led many to wonder if this is the new normal for wintertime in this northern state.
So how is our native wildlife faring in this unnatural weather?
Wildlife experts say in the short term, most animals and birds will be just fine. Their concern lies with the long-term implications of climate change for some of our most beloved creatures.
Dan Bergeron, chief of the wildlife division at New Hampshire Fish and Game, said milder weather is probably beneficial for most animals. “Usually if it’s short-lived and we get these periodic warmups, then most things do totally fine with that,” he said.
The concern is that animals and the plants and insects on which they depend will get out of sync as the climate changes. It’s what naturalists call “phenological mismatch” — phenology being the study of cyclical events such as migration, egg-laying, flowering and hibernation in relation to climate.
Historically, the arrival of migratory birds in springtime would coincide with increased availability of their favorite foods — insects and flowers, according to Pamela Hunt, senior biologist for avian conservation at NH Audubon.
But Hunt said there’s growing evidence of climate change right here in New Hampshire. Trees leaf out earlier, the growing season is getting longer, and ice-out arrives earlier on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“Most migratory birds, their peak food needs are actually a few weeks after they get here, when they have babies to feed,” Hunt said. “If that moves up, and the birds get here at the same time, does the peak insect availability happen before their peak food needs?
“The breakfast buffet is set out before you’re hungry,” she said.
Birds generally fall into three categories, Hunt said: non-migratory species such as blue jays and chickadees that are here year-round; short-distance migrants that mostly winter within North America, such as phoebes, hermit thrushes, sparrows and blackbirds; and long-distance migrants that spend winters in Central and South America — warblers, swallows, orioles, tanagers and rose-breasted grosbeaks.
The latter species are the ones that could be most affected by climate change, Hunt said. “That’s where the rubber hits the road,” she said.
Rebecca Suomala, Hunt’s fellow senior biologist at NH Audubon, said those long-distance migratory birds are triggered not by weather, but by the length of days.
“They are programmed to that, both the timing to go south and the timing to go back north,” she said. “They will leave according to the calendar and return according to the calendar.”
Many of these species feed their young with caterpillars that hatch in spring, Suomala said. If the caterpillars are not available when the birds return, she said, “It’s not the adults that will suffer; it’s the number of young they can raise.”
Going with the food
The birds that stay in New Hampshire have adapted to survive the winter, even with temperature fluctuations, said Suomala, who oversees Audubon’s annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey.
Bluebirds have become frequent, and welcome, visitors to backyard feeders in the winter. Last year’s winter survey showed a continuing recovery in the bluebird population in New Hampshire.
That’s due to a number of factors, Suomala said, including a ban on DDT, and people putting up bluebird houses and planting fruit-bearing trees and bushes to attract them. “The milder winters could certainly be having an impact as well,” she said.
Suomala said some birds leave New Hampshire some winters and stay around in others, depending on food availability. That includes juncos and blue jays, which have been scarce this year at many backyard feeders, after a poor year for acorns, pine cones and other “mast” food sources.
The blue jays have likely flown a bit farther south or west, Suomala said. “Temperatures have nothing to do with it; they’re going where there’s going to be good acorns.”
Suomala said many birds benefit from a lack of snow cover, such as barred owls. “They eat small rodents, and when there’s heavy snow with an icy crust, they have a hard time feeding,” she said. “In areas with no snow cover, that can help the barred owls find food.”
Other species are at risk.
The Canada Jay, which lives in the White Mountains, nests early, feeding their young on stashed carrion, Audubon’s Hunt said. But a study in Canada recently found that as the winters got milder, those caches of food were rotting. And, she said, “The birds were having low reproductive success as a result.”
Threats to moose
One favorite animal negatively affected by milder winters is the moose.
Winters with snow that starts later and leaves earlier allow winter ticks to thrive, Fish and Game’s Bergeron said. “It gives them longer periods of time to attach to a moose, so more ticks will get on the moose. And on the other end, if there’s no snow on the ground in the spring when they drop off, more survive to lay eggs,” he said.
That’s bad news for the state’s largest land animal.
The same warming trend may also increase the number of other parasites and diseases. Fish and Game identified the first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in a white-tailed deer here last fall. The virus that causes the fatal disease is spread by a biting fly that thrives in warm drought conditions, Bergeron said.
“My suspicion is that that finally popped up here in New Hampshire because of these changes in climate,” he said.
Matthew Tarr, state wildlife habitat specialist at University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, said plants also are affected by a changing climate, and that has implications for wildlife.
“Plants are the habitat,” he said. “And they’ve adapted to go dormant in the wintertime.”
The problem comes with extended warm periods, Tarr said. “It kind of tricks the trees into thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I should wake up now,’ “ he said. “So we’ll start to see buds start to swell, almost likely they’re getting ready to leaf out.”
But if the weather suddenly reverts to more typical cold temperatures, that can freeze the water in the plants and cause damage to their flowering and fruiting structures.
That “has a direct implication for any of our insects that are requiring flowers for nectar and pollen,” Tarr said. “It also means we might have very poor fruit and seed crops, which are critical food for wildlife.”
Bugs a big problem
Warmer winters can present other threats to habitat, Tarr said.
An invasive insect, the hemlock woolly adelgid, is killing hemlock trees in many states. New Hampshire has thus far been spared the worst of the infestation, Tarr said, because “our cold winter conditions that we typically have seem to keep that insect at bay from really getting established and building up big populations.”
But with recent mild winters, he said, “We are starting to see a growing prevalence of large populations of hemlock woolly adelgids.” In some areas, that is leading to mortality in hemlock trees, which provide a crucial source of cover for a multitude of resident wildlife species, from chickadees and nuthatches to white-tailed deer, squirrels and fishers, he said.
“There’s lot of critters that depend on that one plant species,” Tarr said. “Will they disappear when hemlock goes? Probably not, but they’ll have to adapt.”
Among the creatures that could be adversely affected by milder weather in January are amphibians such as wood and tree frogs, which hibernate in leaf litter, Tarr said. “In a typical winter they’re designed to literally freeze solid,” he said. “But in a typical winter, that leaf litter is under an insulating layer of snow.”
In warmer weather, Tarr said, those frogs may wake up, and then have to go through that cycle again when a cold snap comes. “Every time that they do that, they’re using energy,” he said. “It’s just pointing to another species that’s just not adapted to not having extended snow cover during the winter months.”
Snowshoe hares and short-tailed weasels also depend on snow cover; their coats turn white in the winter, providing them with camouflage.
But without snow, he said, those creatures are easy prey for owls, foxes and bobcats.
Helping at home
The survival of many birds is not just linked to what is happening in New Hampshire, said Audubon’s Hunt. “These birds are migrating, they are covering hundreds, if not thousands, of miles a year. Any of these climate change things could happen anywhere along that journey,” she said.
This year’s Backyard Winter Bird Survey takes place on Feb. 11 and 12. Residents are encouraged to record the species and numbers of birds they observe in their backyards and report the results to NH Audubon.
“The best thing that we can do is to monitor what’s happening and to think about what we can do in our own yards that will help provide food for the birds,” Audubon’s Suomala said.
“We’re going to need a combination of strategies to help our birds with climate change-related impacts,” she said. “But we can all do things right in our own yards: planting native species that are good at producing the insect food that birds need to raise young.”
One researcher found that a pair of chickadees has to find 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to rear one clutch of young, Suomala said. “Even if there isn’t a phenological mismatch, they still need a lot of food,” she said. “And if there is some phenological mismatch that’s going on, we need to be even more attentive to having plants and habitats that can provide food for birds.”
These sorts of changes on the landscape have always been happening, Tarr from UNH Extension said. “We’re just seeing it at a faster rate than we’re used to,” he said.
What gives him hope, he said, is nature’s ability to adapt.
“It always has, and hopefully it always will,” he said.
.
For more information about participating in the upcoming Winter Backyard Bird Survey, visit: nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey.