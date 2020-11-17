Collisions with deer increase in late October, peaking in November, during breeding season.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials, an estimated 1,200 deer/vehicle collisions occur in a typical year in the state. Almost a third are from mid-October through the end of November.
Fish and Game as well as AAA are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for an increasing number of deer on roadways across New England in the coming weeks.
“AAA urges everyone on the roadways to be extra vigilant, but especially on rural roads” said Pat Moody, manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England “Slow down, use your high beams when appropriate and be extra cautious from dusk to dawn when deer are on the move.”
According to the Maine Department of Transportation there were 5,469 deer related car crashes in 2019, with 29% of these crashes happening in November and December. According to the Vermont Association of Transportation there were 233 deer related car crashes in 2019, with 32% of these crashes happening in November and December.
Nationally there are about 1.5 million deer-related car crashes annually that results in over $1 billion dollars in vehicle damage, according to AAA.
Deer-related insurance claims average over $4,470.00 in Northern New England.
According to AAA, there are things you can do to help prevent a crash or to reduce damage from an animal collision:
- Scan the road and shoulders ahead of you: Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember deer often move in groups, so when there is one, there are likely more in the area.
- Use high-beam headlights if there’s no oncoming traffic. Wildlife may be spotted sooner when using high beams. This will give the driver time to recognize and react to the situation.
- Slow down, and watch for other deer. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.
- If a collision is unavoidable, remain in your lane. Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or result in drivers losing control of vehicles.
- Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk. Most animals, especially deer, tend to be more active early in the morning and at dusk.
- Wear your seatbelt and remain alert and sober. Driver distraction and inattention, combined with excess speed, often result in vehicle-wildlife collisions.
- Pay attention to warning signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate locations with high levels of deer activity.